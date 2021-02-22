Mississippi passes 40,000 COVID-19 cases as nation marks 500,000 lives lost

As the nation marked 500,000 lives lost to the coronavirus Monday, Mississippi did not report any new deaths, but the total stands at 6,553 dead.

Over the weekend, the six southern counties of South Mississippi surpassed 40,000 total cases since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. The death total is 759.

New cases and deaths have been decreasing dramatically after the post-holiday spike, and the curve has been starting to flatten.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 242 new cases of COVID-19. In South Mississippi, there were 37 new cases, the lowest number of new cases of the virus since Nov. 1.

The majority of new cases in the six southern counties of South Mississippi were reported in Harrison and Jackson counties, with 16 and 10 news cases respectively.

As of Monday, South Mississippi has a total of 40,170 cases of COVID-19 and 759 deaths.

As of Friday, MSDH reported 521 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 42 others hospitalized with suspected cases of the virus. Of those, 152 were in the intensive care unit and 89 of those patients were on ventilators.

The winter storm that dumped snow in the northern parts of the state led to the cancellation of vaccination appointments at many sites last week, though most had reopened by Monday.

The vaccines are available to anyone ages 65 or older and people with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to severe illness and death from the coronavirus.

Appointments can be scheduled through covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 877-978-6453. Vaccinations sites in South Mississippi remain open.

Here are the cases in South Mississippi by county:

George: 2,293 (0 new)

Hancock: 3371 (5 new)

Harrison: 16,363 (16 new)

Jackson: 12,382 (10 new)

Pearl River: 4,057 (6 new)

Stone: 1,704 (0 new)

Sunday, Feb. 21

Mississippi reported 390 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

MSDH reported 93 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide.

In South Mississippi, there were 71 new cases.

Here are the cases by county:

George: 2,293 (0 new)

Hancock: 3,366 (3 new)

Harrison: 16,347 (32 new)

Jackson: 12,372 (19 new)

Pearl River: 4,051 (15 new)

Stone: 1,704 (2 new)