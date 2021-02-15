New COVID-19 vaccine appointments added to state website in Mississippi

Thousands of first-dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine were added to the website set up by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday morning.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced the new appointments for drive-thru sites set up across the state, encouraging people to jump on the opportunity to line up shots for those eligible for the vaccine.

“Act quickly — book an appointment for yourself and loved ones!,” Reeves said in a Twitter post. “Stay safe and God bless!”

The appointments usually don’t last long at covidvaccine.umc.edu, with most reserved within a couple of hours after they’re first posted. Reservations can also be made by calling 877-978-6453.

The vaccine is available to ages 65 and older and people who have a pre-existing condition that makes them susceptible to more severe effects of the coronavirus.

MSDH reported 734 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths on Tuesday.

Ten of the deaths were reported in the state’s southernmost six counties — six in Harrison County, three in Pearl River County and one in Jackson County.

State-wide, the number of COVID-19 deaths in South Mississippi does appear to be dropping. The seven-day average for deaths is now 23 after topping out at 51 on Jan. 17.

As of Feb. 14, there were 572 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of that group, 153 were in intensive care and 96 were on ventilators.

COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi:

George County — 2,268 (7 new cases)

Hancock County — 3,334 (14 new cases)

Harrison County — 16,162 (45 new cases)

Jackson County — 12,247 (39 new cases)

Pearl River County — 3,985 (16 new cases)

Stone County — 1,691 (11 new cases)

Monday, Feb. 15

All Mississippi State Department of Health vaccination sites are closed Tuesday for the winter storm except for the Coast Coliseum in Harrison County.

All MSDH sites also were closed Monday due to the winter storm bearing down on Mississippi. In Harrison and Jackson counties, appointments scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for the same time on Feb. 20. A rescheduled date for Tuesday appointments has not yet been announced.

The state health department reported 85 new COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi on Monday morning.

Statewide, there were 544 new cases and two reported deaths, one each in Forrest and Lamar counties.

Most new cases on the Coast were reported in Harrison and Jackson counties, with 35 and 27 new cases respectively.

The figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi to 39,553. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the region is 738.

Though new cases have been falling for several weeks as the post-holiday surge subsides, the test positivity rate in several South Mississippi counties has still been high recently, according to data for the week ending Feb. 6.

Public health experts say that figure, which is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered that come back positive, is a measure of how widespread infection is in a community. Any figure about 5% indicates that governments should keep restrictions in place and increase testing.

For the week ending Feb. 6, 25.1% of tests administered in Jackson County came back positive. In Harrison County, the figure was 11.5%. In Hancock, it was 7.3%.

Here are the total and new cases in South Mississippi by county:

George: 2,261 (4 new)

Hancock: 3,320 (5 new)

Harrison: 16,117 (35 new)

Jackson: 12,206 (27 new)

Pearl River: 3,969 (11 new)

Stone: 1,680 (3 new)

Data for Sunday, Feb. 14

Mississippi reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, and one of them took place in Jackson County.

The state reported 1,093 new cases. After six days of decline in the seven-day average for new cases, the figure ticked up from 795 on Saturday to 822. But that number is lower than the one recorded last Sunday, Feb. 7, of 953.

In South Mississippi, there were 138 new cases.

Here are the cases by county:

George: 2,257 (11 new)

Hancock: 3,315 (15 new)

Harrison: 16,082 (58 new)

Jackson: 12,179 (38 new)

Pearl River: 3,958 (5 new)

Stone: 1,677 (11 new)