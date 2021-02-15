MS reports first case of fast-spreading COVID-19 variant B117

Mississippi has identified a fast-spreading U.K. variant of COVID-19 for the first time, the health department announced Monday.

The B.1.1.7 U.K. variant was discovered during routine testing, the health department said. Also known as the Kent variant, B.1.1.7 spreads twice as fast as the original coronavirus.

“No international travel or spread to contacts is known to have occurred, but additional investigation is ongoing,” the health department said. “The B.1.1.7 variant strain has been identified in 40 U.S. states and is known to spread more easily and quickly than other strains. While suspected, currently there is no direct evidence that this strain causes a more severe infection or a higher risk of death.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna say their vaccines so far appear effective against B.1.1.7, though more research is needed for conclusive evidence.

The CDC reports that so far, 1,173 cases of the B.1.17 strain have been reported in the U.S. Florida has seen the most cases, with 379.

“MSDH continues to expand surveillance for variant strains in Mississippi, and it is likely that additional cases will be identified,” the health department said.

Liz Sharlot, communications director for the health department, declined to specify where in Mississippi the B117 variant was identified.