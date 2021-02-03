Gov. Tate Reeves extends mask mandate again. MS Coast counties are on the list.

The six counties in South Mississippi will remain under a mask mandate until March 3, after Gov. Tate Reeves extended his executive orders on Wednesday.

Along with 69 other counties in the state, people in George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Stone counties are required to wear masks in any indoor setting where social distancing is impossible.

The order, most recently extended on Jan. 15, was set to expire on Wednesday, but Reeves had indicated he planned to extend it again.

Also extended was Executive Order 1535, which limits indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people, and outdoor gatherings to no more than 50.

“We as Mississippians have to continue to take this virus seriously,” he said in a statement announcing the extension. “We are continuing to work to get shots in arms and provide vaccines to those who meet the requirements. Please continue to social distance, wear your mask and keep your gatherings small.”

So far, about 7.5% of all Mississippians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a bit below the national figure of 8.2%.

On Wednesday, the state reported 791 new coronavirus cases.

Here’s the full list of counties under the mask mandate:

Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Walthall, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties