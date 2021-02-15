South Mississippi records 85 new COVID-19 cases; storm cancels vaccinations

The state health department reported 85 new COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi on Monday morning.

Statewide, there were 544 new cases and two reported deaths, one each in Forrest and Lamar counties.

Most new cases on the Coast were reported in Harrison and Jackson counties, with 35 and 27 new cases respectively.

The figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi to 39,553. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the region is 738.

Though new cases have been falling for several weeks as the post-holiday surge subsides, the test positivity rate in several South Mississippi counties has still been high recently, according to data for the week ending Feb. 6.

Public health experts say that figure, which is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered that come back positive, is a measure of how widespread infection is in a community. Any figure about 5% indicates that governments should keep restrictions in place and increase testing.

For the week ending Feb. 6, 25.1% of tests administered in Jackson County came back positive. In Harrison County, the figure was 11.5%. In Hancock, it was 7.3%.

The health department announced Sunday that all vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday would be automatically rescheduled due to the winter storm bearing down on Mississippi. In Harrison and Jackson counties, appointments scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for the same time on Feb. 20.

Here are the total and new cases in South Mississippi by county:

George: 2,261 (4 new)

Hancock: 3,320 (5 new)

Harrison: 16,117 (35 new)

Jackson: 12,206 (27 new)

Pearl River: 3,969 (11 new)

Stone: 1,680 (3 new)

Data for Sunday, Feb. 14

Mississippi reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, and one of them took place in Jackson County.

The state reported 1,093 new cases. After six days of decline in the seven-day average for new cases, the figure ticked up from 795 on Saturday to 822. But that number is lower than the one recorded last Sunday, Feb. 7, of 953.

In South Mississippi, there were 138 new cases.

Here are the cases by county:

George: 2,257 (11 new)

Hancock: 3,315 (15 new)

Harrison: 16,082 (58 new)

Jackson: 12,179 (38 new)

Pearl River: 3,958 (5 new)

Stone: 1,677 (11 new)