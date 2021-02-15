Winter storm to bring freezing rain to parts of South Mississippi

What the Weather Channel was calling a “Historic Winter Invasion” bore down on Mississippi Monday morning, leading the National Weather Service to warn of below-freezing temperatures and the possibility of freezing rain and hazardous travel conditions across South Mississippi.

As of Monday morning, Harrison, Jackson, Hancock, George, Stone and Pearl River counties were all under a hard freeze warning from the National Weather Service.

Temperatures Monday morning were still in the high 30s on the Coast, but meteorologist Danielle Evans, based at the NWS’ New Orleans weather forecast office, said they will drop throughout the day and reach the high teens overnight in parts of South Mississippi.

Pearl River, Stone and George counties are also under a winter weather advisory, indicating the likelihood of more serious effects: “Heavy freezing rain or sleet is expected across the warning area during the day today before ending from west to east in the afternoon hours.”

Evans said that in Harrison, Hancock, and Jackson counties, the NWS is not forecasting freezing rain, but “it’s very borderline,” so people should be cautious on the roads. The NWS expects more precipitation around mid-day, as temperatures are dropping on the Coast.

”If the temperature drops a little bit faster than forecast, some of that rain could freeze on contact,” she said.

930a - Good news for areas generally from Baton Rouge westward, precipitation is coming to an end. Back edge of the precipitation will continue to progress eastward through the rest of this morning and should be out of the local area by mid afternoon. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/XG1CLv7lvT — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 15, 2021

And when temperatures plummet overnight, any moisture left on the roads will likely freeze into black ice, Evans said. That means Tuesday morning commutes will require extra caution.

To prepare for freezing temperatures overnight, Evans said people should remember to “protect the 4Ps: people, pets, pipes, and plants.” Pipes should be insulated, but if that’s not possible, “let a very tiny amount of water drip through the pipes tonight to keep from freezing.”

Hazardous conditions throughout Mississippi

Beginning in Hattiesburg and to the north, conditions will be much more serious.

Nearly every county in the state is under a winter storm warning from the NWS lasting through Tuesday morning. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches was forecast for much of east central, northeast, and south central Mississippi. But northwest Mississippi could see as much as 6 inches, the NWS forecast.

Mississippians joined more than 150 million Americans under winter weather advisories from coast to coast. In Texas, more than 2.6 million people were without power, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks power loss across the country.

In Mississippi, the site reported that 7,667 people were without power. In Louisiana, the situation was worse, with more than 55,000 people out of power.

The Sun Herald will update this page with information throughout the day.