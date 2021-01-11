New vaccine sites open as COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in MS. What to know on the Coast

Ten months to the day since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Mississippi, 240,309 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 5,186 people have died.

The six southern counties of South Mississippi have seen 30,730 cases and 539 deaths — 5.5% of the state’s deaths.

Mississippi reports 182,103 people have recovered from the coronavirus, which means more than 53,000 people currently are fighting the virus.

In just the past week, more than 16,632 people tested positive and 304 have people died across the state. South Mississippi had 2,963 new cases in the last week and 27 deaths.

For seniors and others in long-term care facilities, the fatality rate is much higher. Only 4% of the total COVID-19 cases are in LTC facilities, but 34% of the total deaths in Mississippi are residents of nursing homes.

New vaccine sites on Coast

More clinics are opening to give the vaccine to those 75 and older. Coastal Family Health Center will begin administering the first of two shots Monday at drive-up appointments, with no out-of-pocket cost and as supplies last.

Those 75 and older should call 877-374-4991 for an appointment.

This week’s schedule is:

Monday and Wednesday at Vancleave Clinic, 10828 Mississippi 57, Vancleave. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday at Leakesville Clinic, 1616 Williams Drive, 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday at Pass Christian Clinic, 257 Davis Ave. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Beginning Jan. 13, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, mobile unit at Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mississippi Health Department provides an updated list of clinics where the vaccines are available. Appointments for residents 75 and older are available at 877-978-6453, or online at covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Dates and details haven’t been announced yet for vaccinations for those over 65 and with health conditions.

Monday, Jan. 11

The state added 1,227 new cases and 19 deaths, bringing the seven-day average cases to 2,376 a day.

South Mississippi had 236 new cases, putting the seven-day average to 380 cases per day, and 1 new death in Harrison County.

Hospitalizations have improved in the last few days from the record highs last week:

The 1,402 people hospitalized with COVID-19 is down from the record 1,444 on Jan. 4.

The 329 people in ICU is down from the high of 358 on Jan. 5

The 219 people on ventilators is down from 230 on Jan. 6.

Cases by county are:

George — 1,897 (17 new)

Hancock — 2,370 (13 new)

Harrison — 12,347 (95 new)

Jackson — 9,717 (92 new)

Pearl River — 3,041 (15 new)

Stone — 1,358 (4 new)

Sunday, Jan. 10

Mississippi had 2,214 new cases and 22 deaths reported Sunday.

South Mississippi had 392 new cases and 0 additional deaths, for a seven-day average of 375 cases per day.

Cases by county are:

George — 1,880 (39 new)

Hancock — 2,357 (37 new)

Harrison — 12,252 (167 new)

Jackson — 9,625 (103 new)

Pearl River — 3,026 (27 new)

Stone — 1,354 (19 new)