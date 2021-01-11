Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine on the Mississippi Coast? Here’s the latest.

Coastal Family Health Center has joined two Coast hospital systems in offering the COVID-19 vaccination for residents 75 and older as Mississippi State Health Department appointments continue to fill up at the state’s drive-thru clinics in Harrison and Jackson counties.

An online search Monday morning showed the nearest available appointments through the end of January at MSDH drive-thru clinics were at Lake Terrace Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza Lake Terrace Convention Center, Hattiesburg.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs of MSDH said Friday that he expects the number of vaccinations to triple this week, with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promising the state will double the number of drive-thru clinics, and increase hours and days open.

The state also has brought on more staff to take appointments by telephone for elderly residents who are not scheduling them online. The number to call is 877-978-6453.

Where to find COVID-19 vaccines on the Coast

Meanwhile, Coastal Family Health Center has joined Coast hospitals in offering vaccinations.

▪ Coastal Family will have drive-thru service at four clinics. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 877-374-4991. More drive-thru locations will become available, but patients who prefer can schedule an office appointment for a vaccination.

Mobile clinic locations hours and dates are listed below:

Vancleave Clinic – 10828 Hwy 57, Vancleave 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday and Wednesday

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12:

Leakesville Clinic – 1616 Williams Dr., Leakesville, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday.





Pass Christian Clinic – 257 Davis Ave., Pass Christian 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Mobile unit – Kroc Center 575 Division St, Biloxi, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.





Recipients must present valid identification and answer a series of questions when checking in. Followup appointments for the second dose will be scheduled when the first dose is received.

Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for COVID-19 require second doses.

▪ Singing River Health System is scheduling appointments for vaccinations by telephone at 228-809-5555 or on its website for existing patients.

▪ Memorial Hospital will be announcing drive-thru clinic locations when it receives a new shipment of vaccines for first-time shots. Memorial also is receiving second doses of the vaccine.

▪ Ochsner Medical Center in Hancock County is listed with the MSDH as a vaccine provider, but its website on Monday showed appointments available only in Louisiana.

The priority groups for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations are based on CDC guidelines. MS State Department of Health