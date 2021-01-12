State, South MS set new COVID death records as HHS makes major changes to vaccine rollout

Mississippi’s department of health announced its largest single-day report of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday with 98 added to the state’s total, which now stands at 5,284.

The six southern counties of South Mississippi also had a record number of deaths at 19. That includes 13 in Harrison, four in Jackson, one in Hancock and one in Pearl River.

Fifty-two of the state’s deaths took place between Jan. 5-11, and the rest were identified from death certificates submitted between Oct. 28 and Jan. 8.

Of the 558 coronavirus deaths reported in South Mississippi in the last year, 356 have taken place in Jackson and Harrison counties — 185 in Harrison and 171 in Jackson.

The state reported 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with 222 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has tracked down slightly with 1,370 as of Jan. 10. It hit a high of 1,444 on Jan. 5.

There are 344 people in intensive care, including 221 on ventilators.

Vaccine updates

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced two major changes to the vaccine rollout Tuesday.

First, the government will no longer hold back required second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, practically doubling supply, AP reports. Second, states should immediately start vaccinating other groups lower down the priority scale, including people age 65 and older, and younger people with certain health problems.

Some drive-thru appointments at the Harrison and Jackson county health departments opened up Tuesday. There are now vaccines available in all three coastal counties, including at Ochsner Medical Center in Hancock County.

Coastal Family Health Center began administering the first of two COVID-19 vaccine shots Monday at drive-up appointments for people 75 and older, with no out-of-pocket cost and as supplies last.

Those 75 and older should call 877-374-4991 for an appointment.

Mobile clinic locations hours and dates are listed below:

Vancleave Clinic — 10828 Hwy 57, Vancleave 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday and Wednesday.

Leakesville Clinic — 1616 Williams Dr., Leakesville, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday.

Pass Christian Clinic — 257 Davis Ave., Pass Christian 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Mobile unit — Kroc Center 575 Division St., Biloxi, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Beginning Jan. 19 — East North Gulfport Park, 15024 Martin Luther King Blvd., Gulfport., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi

George County — 1,929 (32 new cases)

Hancock County — 2,383 (63 new cases)

Harrison County — 12,447 (100 new cases)

Jackson County — 9,800 (83 new cases)

Pearl River County — 3,060 (19 new cases)

Stone County — 1,367 (9 new cases)