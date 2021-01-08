MS will double COVID vaccine sites after distribution mess, Gov. Reeves vows

Gov. Tate Reeves acknowledged the slow vaccine rollout in Mississippi on Friday and said the state will speed up delivery as elderly residents clamor for shots.

Reeves wrote in a series of tweets Friday afternoon: “When we have a problem in Mississippi, my goal is always the same: be honest about it. Try to fix it, not hide it. Keep you up to date.”

The state is receiving $171.3 million in COVID-19 support from the federal government, with $26.8 million earmarked for shots now being offered to those 75 and older, with 65+ residents next in line.

Here’s what the governor said the state will do to beef up the existing 18 drive-thru sites, where appointments have quickly filled up:

▪ Double the number of vaccine sites.

▪ Double the number of days open.

▪ Double the number of appointments at each site per day.

▪ Increase call-center capacity to set up appointments for people without internet access.

“That should make our max possible number of appointments go from 8,000 to 30,000 over the coming days,” Reeves said.

“If you want a vaccine, you should have quick, simple access. Government logistics should not stand in your way.”

Vaccines are rolling out across the US. That’s great news. The bad news: it’s not going nearly fast enough (at least here). I said that on Monday, and I said we were working on plans to eliminate roadblocks. Here are some of the problems and solutions discussed behind the scenes: — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 8, 2021

Governor wants to open vaccines for all

Following the CDC’s lead, the state set priority groups for early vaccinations. Inoculations for health care workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities workers were offered vaccinations when the program rolled out in the last week in December.

The state’s oldest residents are now being vaccinated, to be followed the third week in January by those who are 65+, first responders, teachers, child-care workers, corrections officers and people in congregate settings.

But Reeves said on Twitter:

“Shutdowns are done. This is the mission now. We can’t lose precious months to debate over who is more essential.”

“We need to quickly get this out to everyone we can. Allow people to protect themselves. Then open this country back up—wide open! Get back to life without this fear!”

Where to schedule a vaccination appointment

To set up appointments, residents can call the state’s hotline, which has experienced long delays, at 877-978-6453, or make an appointment online at one of the drive-thru clinics by visiting covidvaccine.umc.edu.

The website on Friday afternoon showed some appointments available next week or later at

the Harrison County Health Department, 1102 45th Ave., Gulfport;

the Lake Terrace Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza in Hattiesburg;

and the Jackson County Health Department, 4600 Lt. Eugene J. Majure Drive, in Pascagoula.

However, the appointments were filling up quickly.