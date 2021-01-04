Mardi Gras in summer? Gulfport cancels parades but keeps rescheduling ‘options open’

Add Gulfport to the list of cities where parades are canceled for the 2021 Mardi Gras season.

The city announced by email Monday that it “isn’t prudent for us to host festivities that would draw large crowds.”

Gulfport and the Krewe of Gemini “will keep options open” for a Mardi Gras observance in the summer if conditions improve.

“The widespread impacts of COVID-19 continue to require unprecedented action, and difficult decisions,” said Mayor Billy Hewes. “The reality is that vaccinations may not be universally available until well into spring and combined with the current rapid spread of the virus, this outcome is necessary.”

Last week, Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich canceled parades in the city leading up to Mardi Gras day on Feb. 16.

Gilich also said that the city will reassess the health situation in the spring to see if the parades can be rescheduled.

For South Mississippi business hotels, restaurants and attractions, the loss of Mardi Gras business is another hit on a very challenging year.

Parades also have been canceled in Ocean Springs, Pass Christian, D’Iberville and St. Martin, and Bay St. Louis and Waveland.