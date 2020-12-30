Biloxi mayor cancels all 2021 Mardi Gras parades as COVID-19 worsens in Mississippi

There will be no Mardi Gras parades rolling through Biloxi in February 2021.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich announced Wednesday that the city has decided that it’s best to cancel all parades scheduled in February with the worsening COVID-19 pandemic expected to cause problems well into the new year.

Mardi Gras day is Feb. 16, but Gilich also said officials would wait until April or May to reassess if the parades can be rescheduled.

There were six Mardi Gras parades that took place in Biloxi in February of 2020 — Children’s Walking Parade, The Village at Tradition Parade, Krewe of Barkloxi, the Biloxi Second Liners, Krewe of Neptune and the Gulf Coast Carnival Association.

The Biloxi Second Liners Marching Club had already canceled its event for 2021.

The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen voted earlier this month to call off its two downtown parades.

Other Coast parades parades that had already been canceled prior to Gilich’s announcement include The St. Paul Carnival Association, the North Bay Mardi Gras parade and The Krewe of Nereids.

New Orleans announced in November that it was canceling all Mardi Gras parades for 2021.