Coast city plans 2021 Mardi Gras parade despite COVID-19. The theme? Boston Tea Party

While the city of New Orleans has nixed Mardi Gras parades for the upcoming season, the Krewe of Diamondhead is prepared to party on despite the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The group announced Tuesday that it will hold its annual Mardi Gras parade at noon on Feb. 13 with the theme, “Boston Tea Party.”

The family-oriented parade rolls through the city on the north side of Interstate 10 and ends at the Diamondhead Country Club. When the parade ends, the king’s award will be given for large float, the queen’s award for small float and the captain’s award for best marching group. The parade lieutenant also will give an award for best golf cart.

Parade director Sara Garcia can be reached at kdhparade@gmail.com or 817-690-3534 for parade entry information or questions. She said the Diamondhead City Council and krewe board approved the parade.

At past parades, crowds have lined the main boulevard to catch beads and trinkets.

‘It’s an outdoor, family friendly parade. It’s families that come together so you’re in your own family pod. It’s a two-mile stretch. You don’t have to come into contact with anyone unless you chose to.

“It’s optional to attend, of course.”