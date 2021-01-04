Gov. Reeves to give COVID update as South MS hits highest average of new cases

The number of new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi was below 2,000 for the third consecutive day Monday, according to the state health department.

It remains to be seen whether that is because fewer people were tested over the New Year, or if test results were delayed over the holiday weekend, or if more people stayed home for the holidays to keep the virus from spreading.

The record seven-day average of 2,239 new cases a day set on Sunday fell slightly to 2,227 on Monday. Average deaths also dropped from a record 39 on Saturday to 36 on Monday.

Out of the 223,677 total cases of COVID-19 since March 9, the death count is 4,884 deaths and 182,103 presumed recoveries through Jan. 3. The leaves 36,690 Mississippians that presumably now have the coronavirus or cases still under investigation.

Reported Monday were 1,616 new cases, down from the record 3,023 on Dec. 30. There were 13 additional deaths added.

In South Mississippi, Harrison County has the largest population, the most cases at 11,228 and has surpassed Jackson County with the most deaths attributed to the coronavirus at 160.

The State Department of Health reported Monday 512 new cases and 2 additional deaths in the six lower counties.

The seven-day average of 312 new cases per day is the highest yet for South Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m. Monday, the first since Dec. 9, to talk about the state’s pandemic response.

Totals cases by county are:

George — 1,749 (3 new)

Hancock — 2,138 (30 new)

Harrison — 11,228 (78 new)

Jackson — 8,988 (60 new)

Pearl River — 2,736 (20 new)

Stone — 1,235 (6 new)

South Mississippi totals: 28,071 cases, 512 deaths

Sunday, Jan. 3

The health department added 1,784 new cases and 32 deaths to the coronavirus totals for Mississippi on Sunday.

That put the seven-day average statewide up to 2,239 cases per day and 38 deaths

South Mississippi had 259 new cases — with 150 of those cases in Harrison County — and 4 additional deaths.

Totals cases by county are:

George — 1,746 (2 new)

Hancock — 2,108 (14 new)

Harrison — 11,150 (150 new)

Jackson — 8,928 (59 new)

Pearl River — 2,707 (20 new)

Stone — 1,229 (14 new)

South Mississippi totals: 27,868 cases, 510 deaths