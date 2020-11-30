Mississippi sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. ‘This is truly serious.’

This week will show whether the anticipated Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 occurs in South Mississippi and across the state.

The numbers are already breaking records.

More people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Mississippi than at any time since the pandemic began.

State Health Director Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Monday the total number of people in hospitals statewide was 1,008, surpassing the previous high of 989 in August. “And this is before an anticipated Thanksgiving acceleration,” he said.

“This is truly serious. Protect yourselves and your family now. And we all know how,” Dobbs said.

The health department reported Monday 1,485 new cases and 1 death, for a seven-day average of 1,342 new cases a day across the state. That’s the third-highest average to date.

South Mississippi had 184 new cases Monday and 0 deaths.

The totals since the pandemic began in Mississippi now stand at 153,270 cases and 3,807 deaths.

Totals in South Mississippi are 18,606 cases and 383 deaths, or 12% of the total cases in the state, and 10% of the total deaths.

The six Coast counties have 16% of the population in Mississippi.

November saw the most new cases in South Mississippi since the pandemic began:

March — 134 new cases

April — 559

May — 228

June — 786

July — 3,641

August — 3,204

September — 1,651

October — 3,985

November — 4,418

Through November, Harrison County has the most cases in South Mississippi and also the largest population.

Jackson County has the most deaths with 124, followed by Harrison with 110, Pearl River with 68, Hancock with 40, George with 25 and Stone with 15.

Total cases from March 11 through November are:

George — 1,264 (2 new)

Hancock — 1,236 (8 new)

Harrison — 7,244 (71 new)

Jackson — 6,521 (81 new)

Pearl River — 1,541 (7 new)

Stone — 800 (15 new)

Sunday, Nov, 29

The long term care facilities are again seeing high numbers of new cases and deaths from COVID-19.

On Sunday 8 deaths were reported in Long Term Care facilities statewide and 5 of them were in South Mississippi. Jackson County had 5 LTC deaths and Hancock County 1.

About two-thirds of the new LTC cases in the state also were in South Mississippi

About two-thirds of the state’s LTCF New Cases also were in South Mississippi. Of the 63 total in Mississippi, 43 were in the southern six counties and 36 were in Jackson County.

Mississippi Department of Health reports 723 patients and staff at LTC facilities in South Mississippi tested positive for the coronavirus and 383 died from COVID-19. That is 4% of the total cases in South Mississippi and 23% of the total deaths.

That shows just over half, or 429 of the patients, recovered from the virus. The toll has been especially high in Stine County, where 9 of the 15 deaths from COVID-19 were in LTC.

Cases to date in South Mississippi are:

George — 1,262 (7 new)

Hancock — 1,228 (17 new)

Harrison — 7,173 (57 new)

Jackson — 6,440 (80 new)

Pearl River — 1,534 (13 new)

Stone — 785 (15 new)