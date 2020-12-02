Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Mississippi reports 2,457 new coronavirus cases — a record high

Mississippi had its highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases Wednesday, less than a week after the Thanksgiving holiday, with the state health department reporting a record 2,457 new cases.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases spiked as a result to the highest to date at 1604.57.

Of the new cases, 268 are in the six southern counties in South Mississippi, with Harrison and Jackson counties seeing the largest increase in cases with a total of 173 between the two counties.

The state reported an additional 15 deaths, with one new death each in Harrison and Pearl River counties.

The record number of new cases come as State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned residents this week that the state has a hit a record number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Statewide, there have been 156,868 coronavirus cases and 3,851 deaths.

Here are the cases for each South Mississippi county:

George — 1,295 (12 new)

Hancock — 1,276 (33 new)

Harrison — 7,397 (84 new)

Jackson — 6,655 (89 new)

Pearl River — 1,589 (36 new)

Stone — 820 (14 new)

