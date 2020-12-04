Mississippi ‘setting new records everyday’ for COVID-19 with new high of 2,480 cases

Mississippi has twice in one week broken its record for number of new daily coronavirus cases reported to the state — far eclipsing the summer peak of the pandemic.

On Friday, the State Department of Health reported 2,480 new cases, breaking Wednesday’s record of 2,457. The previous records were below 2,000.

That brings the seven-day average to a new record of 1,875 — so the state is now averaging nearly 1,900 cases per week.

“Mississippi’s hospitals are overloaded,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Thursday night. For example, the state’s biggest hospital in Jackson is reporting a negative number of available intensive care unit beds.

Cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing upward across the state and country, so that the curve resembles more of a straight straight line upward.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The only thing more worrisome than the number is the trajectory,” Dobbs said. “Setting new records everyday.” By trajectory, he means if the rate of increases continue, there won’t be enough resources to treat new patients, with or without coronavirus.

The only thing more worrisome than the number is the trajectory.



Setting new records everyday.



Thank a healthcare hero! pic.twitter.com/pWBISTnpQ1 — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 3, 2020

On Dec. 2, MSDH reported 11 ICU beds available on the Coast, with 30 adults hospitalized in ICU with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Statewide, 94 ICU beds were available, although space varied. In Jackson, the University of Mississippi Medical Center reported it had dipped into the negative by 5 for number of ICU beds, while two other major hospitals in Jackson had no beds available.

On Friday, MSDH also reported 37 new deaths, 14 of which are from a review of death certificates between Nov. 10-29.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

South Mississippi totals

In the six counties of South Mississippi, there are 283 new cases and 5 new deaths. George County saw a big jump with 66 new cases.

The new deaths include three in Jackson County and one in Harrison County, and one in George County from review of death certificates.

George County - 1,383 (66 new)

Hancock County - 1,328 (19 new)

Harrison County - 7,624 (69 new)

Jackson County - 6,774 (66 new)

Pearl River County - 1,681 (43 new)

Stone County - 851 (20 new)