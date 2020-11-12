Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Mississippi’s capital city is out of ICU beds as COVID-19 surges, health official says

A surge in coronavirus cases has left no available ICU beds in Jackson, Mississippi, with “very few” available elsewhere in the state, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Thursday.

Dobbs gave an update on the availability of hospital beds in Mississippi as the state battles a new wave of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the state reported 1,271 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths, pushing the state’s coronavirus case total over 130,600, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. The virus has also caused more than 3,500 deaths across the Magnolia State.

State health officials have warned that coronavirus hospitalizations are on track to reach “crisis levels” in Mississippi, signaling a grave repeat of what the state saw earlier this year.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

“If we don’t make changes immediately, we’ll see critical shortages of first-line care for the seriously ill and injured,” state health officials said. “We know what works: social distancing, small gatherings, and masks.”

ICU bed availability is also waning at several hospitals in coastal Mississippi. Here is the latest data:

As of Thursday, only 106 (or 11.9%) of Mississippi’s 888 adult ICU beds are available for infected patients, state data show.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Read Next
Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in Mississippi
See all stories
Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald
Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service