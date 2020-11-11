A clinical trial for multiple COVID-19 treatments has launched in Gulfport

A clinical trial to test multiple treatments for COVID-19 has been launched by MedPharmics in Gulfport and it is seeking patients who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The goal of the trial, which is open for enrollment, is to determine whether the outpatient treatments can effectively and safely treat COVID-19 among adults who have the coronavirus, but aren’t sick enough to be hospitalized.

The effort is called the “ACTIV-2 Outpatient Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies Trial” and is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.

The trial is seeking people in South Mississippi who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week and are not in the hospital.

MedPharmics said in a Wednesday statement that at least half of those enrolled in ACTIV-2 will have risk factors that include being over the age of 55, diseases of the lungs, kidney or liver; obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes or asthma.

One of the trial’s aims is to enroll Black, Native American, Hispanic and other minority groups who have been hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration granted this week an emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment called bamlanivimab — a treatment similar to that received by President Trump in October when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

If you have questions about the trial, you can can call at 877-345-8813

MedPharmics is at 15190 Community Road in suite 300 in Gulfport.

