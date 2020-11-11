Gov. Reeves extends mask mandate for 2 Coast counties as COVID-19 cases keep rising

Gov. Tate Reeves is extending a mask mandate for both Harrison and Jackson counties.

The mandate was scheduled to expire Wednesday. It now expires Dec. 11.

Besides the Coast, the governor’s latest executive order also lengthens the mandate in 13 other Mississippi counties: Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Humphreys, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin and Yalobusha.

.“I know that we are all tired and ready to move on. But the virus is still here,” Reeves said .

“It’s still working to infect and kill. We’ve gotten far better at dealing with it, and allowing for life to go on. But we’re not all the way there yet. Keep fighting and protecting the most vulnerable in your life. No matter where you are, please do your best to social distance and wear a mask.”

Earlier this week, the governor announced that one of his daughters had contracted COVID-19.

