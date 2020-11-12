Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in MS. Few ICU beds open at Coast hospitals.

For a second day in a row, Mississippi reported more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases. The state health department said Thursday there were 1,271 new cases and 17 deaths.

In South Mississippi’s six counties, there were 144 new cases and three new deaths: one in Hancock County and two in Harrison County.

The new Coast deaths brought a grim milestone to Harrison County. It has now reported 100 deaths due to COVID-19. Jackson County has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in south Mississippi, with 103.

The high case figures come as state health officer Thomas Dobbs has sounded the alarm over a growing strain on hospital beds, and as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

“Zero ICU beds in Jackson,” Dobbs tweeted Thursday morning. “Very few elsewhere.”

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport had just two available ICU beds on Wednesday, the state reported. The hospital was treating 11 patients for COVID-19 in its ICU and has 26 ICU beds total.

On Nov. 9, Memorial had just one adult ICU bed available.

Singing River Health System, with hospitals in Pascagoula and Ocean Springs, had nine ICU beds available.

Garden Park had three ICU beds available and was treating four patients for COVID-19, out of a total of 13 ICU beds.

Merit Health, a smaller hospital in Biloxi, had no ICU beds available. It was treating one patient for COVID-19 and has eight ICU beds total.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide was 669 as of Nov. 10, the highest level since late August. The number of patients in an ICU was 191.

The seven-day average of new cases in the state fell slightly from above 1,000 to 968. That was because the recent new-case peak of 1,612 on Nov. 5 fell out of the tally.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,873 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi and 336 deaths.

Total cases by county in South Mississippi are:

George: 1,128 (11 new)

Hancock: 1,008 (5 new)

Harrison: 6,279 (55 new)

Jackson: 5,567 (39 new)

Pearl River: 1,293 (16 new)

Stone: 598 (18 new)