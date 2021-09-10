A Coast Walmart suspends online ordering, grocery pick-up due to low food supply

Walmart in Pass Christian has temporarily shut down online shopping and grocery pickup orders because of a low food supply, the store announced on Facebook.

The halt to the online shopping and curbside pickup will tentatively resume on Sept. 18 after the store receives more merchandise to restock their shelves.

In-store shopping will remain open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes our community,” representatives of Walmart said in public Facebook post.

The public post has been shared 65 times and prompted some shoppers to ask whether they will receive any refund for their monthly online shopping services.

The shelves have been depleted at at many Mississippi Coast grocery stores stores, including Walmart, in the aftermath of catastrophic damages and widespread power outages in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida.

Many Louisiana residents drive across the Mississippi state in Hancock County into South Mississippi to pickup various supplies, including groceries and gas to power up their generators.

Other Walmart stores along the Coast have temporarily closed and later reopened for deep cleanings after exposure to the COVID-19. The Pass Walmart was one of them.