Here’s where to donate in South MS for Hurricane Ida recovery in Louisiana

Companies, first responders and cities across South Mississippi are collecting supplies and donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Here is where to donate supplies:

Saturday — Biloxi fire stations across the city will accept cleaning supplies and dry goods, but no clothes or in-person money, for Hurricane Ida victims in Independence, La. Drop off between 8 a.m. and before dark.

Through Sept. 5 — City of Diamondhead is collecting water, Gatorade and soft drinks for city employees in Slidell. Drop off donations at the Diamondhead gazebo at 5000 Diamondhead Circle.

Through Sept. 8 — Pascagoula Fire Department is hosting a supply drive. Donations can be dropped off at the Pascagoula Senior Center, 1912 Live Oak Ave. Clothing will not be accepted.

Through Sept. 8 — Planet Fitness Clubs across the Coast are holding a donation drive for bottled water, toiletries, canned goods, baby products, and cleaning products. The truck leaves Sept. 9.

Through Sept. 8 — Walmart will will match dollar-for-dollar customer donations up to $5 million. Customers can donate any amount, or round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar to the American Red Cross to support communities impacted by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021.

Through Oct. 4 — Ztrip cab service is holding a food/water drive from Sept. 9-Oct. 4 at any Coast location or to any Ztrip vehicle.

Money donations

Biloxi firefighters will be leave Wednesday for a seven-day relief effort in Independence, outside Hammond, La. Donate to that effort online by clicking here.

Winn-Dixie customers can make contributions or round up their grocery bill at checkout. All money raised will go directly to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief program.