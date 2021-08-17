Two more South MS Walmart stores close temporarily for a COVID deep clean

Two more Coast Walmart stores will close temporarily for deep cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart announced these stores will close at 2 a.m. Tuesday:

▪ The Pascagoula store at 4253 Denney Ave.

▪ The Lucedale store at 11228 Old 63 South

Both will reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Walmart recently closed stores in D’Iberville, Gulfport and Wiggins for deep cleaning.

Third party crews come in to thoroughly clean and sanitize the buildings, and employees restock the shelves and prepare for the stores to reopen

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts.,” Walmart said in a statement.

Other stores and restaurants in South Mississippi have closed temporarily for COVID cleaning, or because they can’t hire enough staff or their employees got the coronavirus or had to quarantine.

Mississippi Health Department announced Tuesday 3,323 new cases and the highest number of deaths from COVID-19.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER