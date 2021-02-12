Margaritaville and 3 Biloxi restaurants are reopening after Hurricane Zeta damage

Repairs are nearly complete at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi and three restaurants that were heavily damaged when Hurricane Zeta roared through South Mississippi.

The threat of a strong hurricane normally is over by late October, but 2020 was anything but typical. Several casinos in Biloxi sustained millions of dollars in damage in the Oct. 28 storm, and homes and businesses across the Coast still have blue tarps on their roofs where shingles were blown off.

Here are the plans for the return of the businesses:

▪ At Margaritaville in East Biloxi, “We took on a lot of water on the ground floor,” along with exterior damage and leaks from the winds, said Tessy Lambert, spokeswoman for Lodging & Leisure Investments hotels, which includes Margaritaville.

Staff is being hired and crews are preparing for the March 10 reopening of the hotel, entertainment center, pool and waterslides in time for spring break.

The owners didn’t just repair the damage, she said, but invested in a complete redo of the property. A snack shack was added on the pool deck along with more shade. Visitors will see new paint, carpet and about 80 new games — some new and some to replace favorite games that were damaged in the storm.

Protocol will return to masks and social distancing like before the shutdown, she said. But now customers will be able to use the app at Escape Family Entertainment Center for a no-line, no-touch experience when buying time on the games.

The entrance to the resort was redone, along with the entrance to the parking garage. A new sign and landscape are on the way, Lambert said.

Once all the repairs are complete at the resort, construction crews will shift to Phase 2, she said, and continue building the elevated amusement park at Margaritaville.

Fields opens as pop-up

Field’s Flights A Steak & Oyster Bar was about to open at the historic Magnolia Hotel in downtown Biloxi when Zeta hit.

“We were very close,” said Jourdan Nicaud. He was renovating the building into a restaurant with a concept featuring his brother, Field Nicaud, chef and operator of Fields Steak & Oyster House in Bay St. Louis.

They had already hired three chefs from Charlotte, Oxford and locally.

“We had more damage in Biloxi than we did in Pass Christian and Bay St. Louis,” Jourdan said.

Instead of waiting until the insurance is settled to finish repairs of the Magnoila Hotel, the Nicauds are putting the chefs to work at the Nicaud restaurant, Fill-up with Billups, just down the street on the corner of U.S. 90 and Caillavet Street in Biloxi.

The trio will be preparing “Dinner at Grandma’s, a Fields Flights Popup,” at Billups Tuesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Among the home-style entrees are pecan encrusted catfish, a New Orleans cheesesteak with Cajun ribeye and creole queso, fried chicken and andouille bratwurst. A black eyed pea salad and collard greens are among the Southern sides.

Restaurant Row comeback

It’s been quieter than usual on Restaurant Row in Biloxi. The Reef and Shaggy’s were able to open quickly after Zeta, but the two neighboring restaurants had more damage and are still closed.

▪ Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant on the beach in Biloxi opened in 2019 and closed temporarily in October after Zeta damaged the roof and the sprinkler system.

“We look to open late March or early April,” said Pete Montecino, chief executive officer for Lucy’s, which started in New Orleans and now has five locations.

“We’re doing some really nice renovations to that property,” he said, such as a new entrance and bartop. They are rehiring and training staff.

Lucy’s will return with its signature cold drinks, tacos, nachos, wings and probably some additions to the menu, he said. The newly expanded Biloxi boardwalk passes right in front, between the restaurant and the beach and ties Lucy’s to Treasure Bay Casino and the hotels, shops and restaurants in that area

▪ Slap Ya Momma’s Smokehouse & BBQ on the waterfront in Biloxi also sustained damage from the storm and is closed temporarily.

“Hurricane Zeta definitely left its mark on our building but we’re coming back stronger and better,” the company posted on Facebook. The restaurant has a new entrance and granite bar and is expected to open in March.

Deadline for Zeta help

Those who had damage from Hurricane Zeta face a March 1 deadline to apply for assistance.

To apply for FEMA assistance, go to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

To apply for Small Business Administration assistance, go to disasterloan.sba.gov or call 1-800-659-2955.