Mississippi counts nearly $90 million in Zeta damages. Here’s latest on FEMA funds.

Mississippi has documented tens of millions of dollars in damage from Hurricane Zeta, state Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel said Tuesday at Gov. Tate Reeves’ press conference.

The hurricane came ashore Oct. 28, bringing 100 mph winds and 7-9 feet of storm surge.

There has been $10 million in damage to individual homes documented and $79 million in damage to public infrastructure, Michel said.

The state is applying to FEMA for both individual and public assistance, as well as business assistance through the Small Business Administration.

Individual and SBA assistance is being sought for George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone counties. Public assistance is being sought for those counties plus Perry and Wayne counties.

The MEMA director also said it’s not too late for other counties to be added. “We will be able to add counties should counties meet the threshold.”

Individual assistance provides money to people who have had major damage to their primary residence that isn’t covered by insurance. SBA assistance provides low-interest loans to eligible individuals and businesses.

Public assistance goes to local governments and other organizations for infrastructure repair. FEMA reimburses local governments at a rate of no less than 75% the cost of emergency repairs completed within six months

“We do anticipate a favorable response on public assistance; individual assistance is always very subjective so we will keep you posted as we move forward there,” Michel said.

FEMA recently denied Mississippi assistance for Tropical Storm Cristobal, which had $5,677,515 in damage.

Friday is the deadline for Mississippi to request a major disaster declaration from FEMA, and Michel said it will likely be after Christmas before the state finds out of any of the assistance is approved.

Casino damage

Last week, Biloxi reported $48.2 million in building permits, almost all of it to repair damage to four of the city’s eight casinos after Hurricane Zeta.

Most, but not all, of the Coast casinos closed during the storm and all have since reopened.

Yates Construction filed for four building permits, all for storm damage, during the week of Nov. 16-22. Permits were issued for:

$20 million for Beau Rivage Resort and Casino

$20 million for Hard Rock Casino Biloxi

$5 million for IP Casino Biloxi

$3 million for Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino.

While Zeta brought little rain, the storm surge caused flooding in parking garages and damage to electrical and mechanical systems, plumbing and exteriors, casino officials said.

Golden Nugget in Biloxi was one of three Coast casinos that stayed open during Hurricane Zeta, and where Jim Cantore from The Weather Channel broadcast live as the storm surge flooded in.

Harrah’s Gulf Coast also stayed open, along with Island View Casino in Gulfport. Harrah’s closed temporarily after the storm passed for clean-up.

Several of the casinos were closed for days until power was restored.

Other businesses in Biloxi remain closed because of the damage from Hurricane Zeta.

Margaritaville Resort Biloxi is closed and reservations through the end of the year are canceled after Zeta ripped off some of the facade of the building and caused other damage.

White House Hotel in Biloxi will reopen Dec. 10 as repairs are completed on this historic property.

Slap Ya Momma’s Smokehouse & BBQ on the waterfront in Biloxi also sustained damage from the storm and is closed temporarily.