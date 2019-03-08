A popular surf-themed bar and restaurant in New Orleans is coming to the Coast

A popular party spot for young adults in New Orleans’ Warehouse District is coming to Biloxi’s beach.
Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant will be right at home among the line of waterfront eateries called restaurant row when it opens in late April. It will take over the multi-story restaurant at 1775 Beach Blvd. that has been home to Bacchus on the Beach and overlooks the Mississippi Sound.
“This is the perfect location for Lucy’s because it has one of the largest outdoor, sand-filled bar areas just off the boardwalk.,” said Kevin Armantrout, Lucy’s CEO.
The West Boardwalk that opened last year has drawn diners to walk along the water and sand. It extends the length of restaurant row and is being expanded this year.
“We want friends, families and pets to come and treat themselves to our beachfront, sunset views and live bands,” Armantrout said, “while enjoying our fun laid-back vibe, happy hour, taco Tuesday or one of our amazing menu items and unique cocktails.”
The restaurant will have two bars and a dining area on the second floor with a deck overlooking the beach and the action below.
Lucy’s provides a variety of food and drink menus for brunch, happy hour, catering, late night and light bites featuring a skinny ceviche.
The cuisine is described as “seafood-heavy Cal-Mex eats” with homemade chips and salsa, “serious nachos,” tacos, salads, burgers and a bacon and brie chicken sandwich or a fresh fish sandwich with key lime mayo on a Dong Phuong bun. For dessert is fluffy key lime mousse.
Pets are welcome on the deck and in the bar, where the surf-inspired drinks have names like Blue Whale and Shark Attack. The bar has a midweek happy hour and stays open with a late night menu until midnight midweek and until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
This will be the fifth location of Lucy’s. In addition to its popular Tchoupitoulas Street location in New Orleans are restaurants in Key West, Florida, along with Aruba and Costa Rica. A sixth location will open in Foley, Alabama, this summer and the brand is expected to grow to 20 locations by 2024.
