New restaurants open on the Coast: Seafood, Latin, specialty shakes and more

Five restaurants just opened on the Coast, bringing new choices for a juicy steak, a casual meal or a cold drink. And more restaurants are on the way this spring and summer.

Here’s what’s been added to the menu of places to eat and celebrate in South Mississippi:

▪ It took just a few weeks for Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant to get a new coat of paint and open on Restaurant Row in Biloxi. The restaurant at 1775 Beach Blvd., formerly home to Bacchus on the Beach, debuted this week and the windows were open to the warm breezes and water views.

The menu combines seafood with California and Mexican, tempered by icy margaritas and cold beer. Cody Morgan, regional director of Lucy’s, said fried avocado is one of the specialties, along with build your own tacos made with a fresh fish brought to the table. “We get all local fish in every day,” she said.

Lucy’s in New Orleans is a party place and the Biloxi location is designed to be, too. The top floor is a bar with deck seating and space for private functions. The beach bar will be the hot place for a Cinco De Mayo celebration featuring the Voodoo Gumbo band from New Orleans that will play on the stage being built on the sand.

▪ It was a soft opening for The Yard at the Promenade in D’Iberville this week yet the creamery located next to Five Guys Burgers & Fries was already busy with people savoring shakes and ice cream at tables inside and outdoors. The grand opening of this first franchise in the chain will be Tuesday and Wednesday, April 30 and May 1, said co-owner Shelley Creel.

Newcomers are greeted at the door, where the host explains the menu highlighted by 18 specialty milk shakes, like Peanut Butter Brownie Bliss with a chunk of brownie perched on top.

“Specialty shakes can be blended like a milkshake or dipped like a sundae,” she said, “with all the toppings.” Among the toppings are nine flavors of ‘we make it’ cookie dough, she said. The new restaurant is decorated with country décor and has shelves of merchandise for those who want to take home a souvenir that won’t melt.

▪ Field’s Steak & Oyster House opened Wednesday at 111 Main St., Bay St. Louis and adds to the legacy of the Nicaud family restaurants. Chef Field Nicaud graduated from Ole Miss and the Institute of Culinary Education in New York, and trained under Iron Chef Jose Garces and other accomplished chefs, says his brother Jourdan Nicaud, who recently added to his restaurants when he opened another Fill-up with Billups in Pass Christian.

The new Field’s serves lunch, dinner, drinks and coffee, and the menus are full of surprises, like seafood nachos with wonton chips and a kick. His shrimp po-boy is made with New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp and his BLT sandwich is made with softshell crab and tomato jam. Even the sides are something more, like crawfish macaroni and cheese or a pile of lobster fries to complement the chef’s handpicked steaks.

Chef Field Nicaud opened Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar in downtown Bay St. Louis Wednesday, featuring his hand-selected steaks and exceptional sides like creamed spinach with bechamel and Parmesan. Courtesy of Field's Steak & Oyster Bar

▪ Which Wich is back in D’iberville at the same location on Lamey Bridge Road off Sangani Boulevard. The custom sandwich shop now is operated by John Wells and his father Mike Wells and managed by Jiovanni Carrera.

John Wells said his wife and daughter missed the restaurant that had survived years of road construction and the national recession before closing. “We want the place back open,” they told him.

“It’s a taste for everyone,” he said. The allure is hand-crafted sandwiches, selected from favorites like a Reuben or the new Cheeseburger Wich, or custom built with a choice of meats, cheeses and more than 50 toppings. The new menu features gluten free, vegetarian, vegan and Keto offerings.

▪ Tienda Santa Fe opened Wednesday in a new Biloxi location near Hobby Lobby on Pass Road at Eisenhower Drive. The combination restaurant and market has ingredients for those who want to cook and prepared foods for those who want authentic Latin American food ready to eat.

The restaurant is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and the two-sided menu lists tacos, burritos, gorditas, quesadillas, tamales and fajitas, along with soup and a variety of plate meals.

The market has crackers and chips for snacking, Mexican spices and hot sauce for seasoning, and chorizo, cheeses and fresh produce for creating a special meal. The coolers are filled with a variety of Mexican beer and beverages.

Tienda Santa Fe, a Mexican combination restaurant and market, opened in its new location on Pass Road at Eisenhower Drive. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com

▪ Scheduled to open in early May on the beach in East Biloxi is the elevated brick Waffle House on U.S. 90.

Under construction in Biloxi are Hana Sushi & Pho on Pass Road, Izakaya Sushi Pub at Nord du Lieu strip mall on Popp’s Ferry Road and Brick & Spoon outside Edgewater Mall.