The Yard, an Instagram-worthy milkshake bar, is coming to the Coast

The Yard Milkshake Bar is opening in D’Iberville in April with treats so over-the-top that one of the milkshakes is served with a slice of cheesecake tucked amid the whipped cream.
The first Yard Milkshake Bar opened in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and founders Logan and Chelsea Green expanded to Panama City Beach, Florida, and Fairhope, Alabama.
Now the couple is franchising the custom specialty milkshake bar and the newest location will be at The Promenade in D’Iberville, behind Chick-fil-A and next to 5 Guys.
“We are the first franchisee of this company. No. 1,” said Shelly Creel. She and co-owner Lynn Hammons, who are family friends and business partners, and are getting ready to bring something new to the Coast, Creel said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Specialty milkshakes are served in souvenir mason jars, she said, and dipped, dolloped and swirled with sweet treats.
The Salted Caramel Cheesecake is a concoction of cookie monster and salted caramel ice cream with caramel and fudge drizzle and a slice of New York cheesecake sitting up top. The Mermaid is a confectionery combination of birthday cake ice cream, marshmallow cream, mermaid candy jewels and a white chocolate mermaid tail.
Those who can’t choose between the 18 specialty milkshakes can create their own milkshakes or go for a scoop, cone or sundae — “Basically ice cream any way you want it,” Creel said.
Start with 30 flavors of Hershey’s Premium ice cream, she said, then select from the menu of 36 toppings, 9 flavors of cookie dough and 24 specialty toppings, like a brownie, chocolate-dipped s’mores, cupcake, doughnut and cotton candy.
The new store will have treats for those on restricted diets, too. No-sugar-added moose tracks ice cream will come in a scoop or in a “Monkey Meets the Moose” specialty shake.
Dairy-free options are a fruit punch specialty shake, raspberry sorbet or lemonade, mango and watermelon ice. Coconut whipped topping will be an alternative to dairy whipped cream.
Table and bar seating will accommodate those who want to eat at the ice cream bar with its farmhouse theme. Building on that theme, Creel said 20 percent of the new eatery will be devoted to farmhouse specialty gifts, T-shirts and Tyler and Swan Creek candles.
It was while she was on vacation that Creel learned about The Yard. Her son had been to the one in Gulf Shores before and kept telling her she just had to go.
“We drove 20 miles to get a milkshake,” she said. “It was an incredible milkshake, incredible experience,” she said
Eight months later, Creel said, They are opening The Yard at home in South Mississippi.
Comments