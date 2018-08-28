This new Waffle House in Biloxi will be one-of-a-kind on the Coast

Waffle House is breaking out of its yellow box.
A new location — complete with brick exterior and wrap-around deck — is being built just five blocks from one of the busiest Waffle House restaurants in the country.
It will be the sixth Waffle House in the city, and the fifth near the beach. But this one-of-a-kind Waffle House will be built in a historic district and a flood zone, so it will be one of the only locations that’s elevated six feet above ground level, said Mike Leonard, Biloxi’s chief administrative officer.
The city asked for a more upscale design to fit with Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich’s Old Biloxi theme, so the building will have a full brick exterior. Leonard said it also will have historic photos.
“All the Waffle Houses have brick, but this is the first one to use brick so extensively,” said Jerry Creel, Biloxi community development director.
The new location will be on the north side of U.S. 90, across the street from the city’s small craft harbor, and just east of the Hilton Garden Inn and Watermark Biloxi Hotel, both under construction east of Main Street.
Creel said he believes the Waffle House on Reynoir Street near Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and Merit Health Biloxi is the second busiest location in the country after one at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
“In fact,” Creel said, “the Reynoir Street location is still No. 1 in the country for the first shift, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Construction will begin soon on a pedestrian crosswalk close to the new Waffle House that will make it easier for customers to cross the busy highway.
That area of downtown has seen major changes in the last few years with the construction of the two hotels and the addition of Mugshots Grill and Bar and Patio 44 restaurants.
