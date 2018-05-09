With LSU looking to speak with Ohio State transfer QB, what does that mean for Myles Brennan?

St. Stanislaus product Myles Brennan left the spring very much in the hunt to be the starting quarterback for LSU this season, but he may soon get some experienced competition.
LSU has received permission to speak with Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow, who plans to play elsewhere this season as a graduate transfer, according to a report by The New Orleans Advocate.
Cincinnati also wants to talk with Burrow, who has two years of eligibility remaining.
Redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse and junior Justin McMillan were also part of a tight battle throughout the spring to become the next starting quarterback at LSU. While McMillan had the best spring game of the group as a dual threat option, there is no clear leader entering the summer.
Brennan saw limited duty last season as a freshman, completing 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Considering LSU is now interested in Burrow, that depth chart uncertainty must have created an uneasy feeling for head coach Ed Orgeron.
Burrow saw time in 10 games during his Ohio State career, mostly in mop-up duty. He completed 74.4 percent of his passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Burrow, a pro-style quarterback, was apparently beaten out by redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins to become the new Ohio State quarterback.
If Burrow does land in Baton Rouge, that has to create concern for Brennan and the rest of the LSU quarterbacks considering Orgeron's history at the position.
In three years as the Ole Miss head coach, Orgeron could never settle on a starter and failed to put a competent quarterback on the field. He managed to land Texas transfer Jevan Snead, but he didn't play a snap in Oxford until 2008 — the year after Orgeron was ousted.
In Burrow, Orgeron may see a game-ready, talented transfer in the mold of Snead or Danny Etling, who provided some stability at the position the last two seasons for LSU after transferring in from Purdue.
If Orgeron had managed to hold onto the job at Ole Miss for one more season and have Snead as his quarterback, Rebel fans may have a very different opinion of his time as head coach in Oxford.
While Orgeron doesn't make the list of coaches on the hot seat entering the 2018 campaign, he's aware of the pressure at LSU to win big every season.
Oregon has proven to be a better head coach at LSU than he was at Ole Miss, but he could easily revert to his impatient ways of old. If he doesn't see an immediate answer at quarterback on the roster, Burrow will have an easy path to be the starter for the season opener at Miami on Sept. 2.
If Burrow does choose LSU and earn the starting gig, Brennan would be wise to consider transferring.
Considering LSU's recent woes at quarterback, it was a surprising development when the four-star Brennan committed to then head coach Les Miles in April of 2016. He had a long list of offers from other schools that had better reputations for producing top flight college quarterbacks, including Oklahoma State, California, Auburn and West Virginia.
Brennan and the rest of the LSU quarterbacks will be paying close attention when Burrow announces where he's headed next.
Brennan is not one to back away from a challenge, but he'll have to think about the long term.
