Third-round schedule and scores for South Mississippi's high school baseball playoffs

The high school baseball playoffs are in their third round in South Mississippi with teams looking to clinch a spot in the South State series.

East Central and Vancleave are still alive in Class 4A while Harrison Central, George County and Gulfport are still in the hunt in Class 6A. Pearl River Central is the lone Class 5A team remaining.

Resurrection will look to advance past Nanih Waiya in the third round after losing to the same team last year in the Class 1A South State series.

CLASS 6A

George County vs. Harrison Central

Game 1 — Harrison Central at George County — 7 p.m., Thursday

Game 2 — George County at Harrison Central — 7 p.m., Friday

Game 3* — Harrison Central at George County — 7 p.m., Saturday

Gulfport vs. Oak Grove

Game 1 — Gulfport at Oak Grove — 7 p.m., Thursday

Game 2 — Oak Grove at Gulfport — 6 p.m., Friday

Game 3* — Gulfport at Oak Grove — 7 p.m., Saturday

Class 5A

Pearl River Central vs. West Jones

Game 1 — Pearl River Central at West Jones, — 7 p.m., Thursday

Game 2 — West Jones at Pearl River Central — 7 p.m., Friday

Game 3* — Pearl River Central at West Jones — 7 p.m., Saturday

CLASS 4A

East Central vs. Purvis

Game 1 — East Central at Purvis — 7 p.m., Thursday

Game 2 — Purvis at East Central — 7 p.m., Friday

Game 3* — East Central at Purvis — 7 p.m., Saturday

Vancleave vs. West Lauderdale

Game 1 — Vancleave at West Lauderdale — 7 p.m., Thursday

Game 2 — West Lauderdale at Vancleave — 7 p.m., Friday

Game 3* — Vancleave at West Lauderdale — 7 p.m., Saturday

CLASS 1A

Resurrection vs. Nanih Waiya

Game 1 — Resurrection at Nanih Waiya — 7 p.m., Thursday

Game 2 — Nanih Waiya at Resurrection — 7 p.m., Friday

Game 3* — Resurrection at Nanih Waiya — 7 p.m., Saturday

*Game played only if necessary.