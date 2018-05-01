Third-round schedule and scores for South Mississippi's high school baseball playoffs

The high school baseball playoffs are in their third round in South Mississippi with teams looking to clinch a spot in the South State series.
East Central and Vancleave are still alive in Class 4A while Harrison Central, George County and Gulfport are still in the hunt in Class 6A. Pearl River Central is the lone Class 5A team remaining.
Resurrection will look to advance past Nanih Waiya in the third round after losing to the same team last year in the Class 1A South State series.
If you want to find results from the first two rounds of the playoffs, you can CLICK HERE.
You can check here for the full schedule and results for the rest of the playoffs:
CLASS 6A
George County vs. Harrison Central
Game 1 — Harrison Central at George County — 7 p.m., Thursday
Game 2 — George County at Harrison Central — 7 p.m., Friday
Game 3* — Harrison Central at George County — 7 p.m., Saturday
Gulfport vs. Oak Grove
Game 1 — Gulfport at Oak Grove — 7 p.m., Thursday
Game 2 — Oak Grove at Gulfport — 6 p.m., Friday
Game 3* — Gulfport at Oak Grove — 7 p.m., Saturday
Class 5A
Pearl River Central vs. West Jones
Game 1 — Pearl River Central at West Jones, — 7 p.m., Thursday
Game 2 — West Jones at Pearl River Central — 7 p.m., Friday
Game 3* — Pearl River Central at West Jones — 7 p.m., Saturday
CLASS 4A
East Central vs. Purvis
Game 1 — East Central at Purvis — 7 p.m., Thursday
Game 2 — Purvis at East Central — 7 p.m., Friday
Game 3* — East Central at Purvis — 7 p.m., Saturday
Vancleave vs. West Lauderdale
Game 1 — Vancleave at West Lauderdale — 7 p.m., Thursday
Game 2 — West Lauderdale at Vancleave — 7 p.m., Friday
Game 3* — Vancleave at West Lauderdale — 7 p.m., Saturday
CLASS 1A
Resurrection vs. Nanih Waiya
Game 1 — Resurrection at Nanih Waiya — 7 p.m., Thursday
Game 2 — Nanih Waiya at Resurrection — 7 p.m., Friday
Game 3* — Resurrection at Nanih Waiya — 7 p.m., Saturday
*Game played only if necessary.
