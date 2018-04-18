Full schedule and results for the high school baseball playoffs in South Mississippi

The high school baseball playoffs get under way across South Mississippi beginning Thursday.
West Harrison and Gulfport are among the teams sitting out the first round with byes, but teams like defending Class 5A state champion Pearl River Central and Pascagoula will take field this week.
Here's a look at the full schedule for this week's games that will be updated with final scores:
CLASS 6A
Petal vs. Harrison Central
Game 1 — 7 p.m., Thursday — Petal at Harrison Central
Game 2 — 7 p.m., Friday — Harrison Central at Petal
Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — Petal at Harrison Central
Note: Winner plays St. Martin in second round.
Terry vs. Pascagoula
Game 1 — 6 p.m., Friday — Terry at Pascagoula
Game 2 — 6 p.m., Saturday — Pascagoula at Terry
Game 3* — 6 p.m., Monday — Terry at Pascagoula
Note: Winner plays Gulfport in second round.
Ocean Springs vs. Pearl
Game 1 — 6 p.m., Friday — Ocean Springs at Pearl
Game 2 — 6 p.m., Saturday — Pearl at Ocean Springs
Game 3* — 6 p.m., Monday — Ocean Springs at Pearl
Note: Winner plays Oak Grove in second round.
Biloxi vs. George County
Game 1 — 7 p.m., Friday — Biloxi at George County
Game 2 — 7 p.m., Saturday — George County at Biloxi
Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — Biloxi at George County
Note: Winner plays Brandon in second round.
CLASS 5A
Forest Hill vs. Pearl River Central
Game 1 — 4 p.m., Thursday — Forest Hill at Pearl River Central
Game 2 — 6 p.m., Thursday — Forest Hill at Pearl River Central
Game 3* — 6 p.m., Friday — Pearl River Central at Forest Hill
Note: Winner plays West Harrison in second round.
Stone High vs. South Jones
Game 1 — 6 p.m., Thursday — Stone High at South Jones
Game 2 — 6 p.m., Friday — South Jones at Stone High
Game 3* — 6 p.m., Monday — Stone High at South Jones
Note: Winner plays Natchez in second round.
Wayne County vs. Long Beach
Game 1 — 7 p.m., Friday — Wayne County at Long Beach
Game 2 — 7 p.m., Saturday — Long Beach at Wayne County
Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — Wayne County at Long Beach
Note: Winner plays Hattiesburg in the second round.
CLASS 4A
Pass Christian vs. West Lauderdale
Game 1 — 7 p.m., Friday — Pass Christian at West Lauderdale
Game 2 — 7 p.m., Saturday — West Lauderdale at Pass Christian
Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — Pass Christian at West Lauderdale
Note: Winner advances to play winner of Sumrall-Raymond in second round.
Mendenhall vs. Vancleave
Game 1 — 6:30 p.m., Friday — Mendenhall at Vancleave
Game 2 — 6:30 p.m., Saturday — Vancleave at Mendenhall
Game 3* — 6:30 p.m., Monday — Mendenhall at Vancleave
Note: Winner advances to play winner of Sumrall-Raymond in second round.
Poplarville vs. Florence
Game 1 — 6 p.m., Friday — Poplarville at Florence
Game 2 — 6 p.m., Saturday — Florence at Poplarville
Game 3* — 6 p.m., Monday — Poplarville at Florence
St. Stanislaus vs. Northeast Jones
Game 1 — 7 p.m., Friday — St. Stanislaus at Northeast Jones
Game 2 — 2 p.m., Saturday — Northeast Jones at St. Stanislaus
Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — St. Stanislaus at Northeast Jones
Note: Winner advances to play winner of Purvis-McComb in second round.
Northeast Lauderdale vs. East Central
Game 1 — 6 p.m., Friday — Northeast Lauderdale at East Central
Game 2 — 6 p.m., Saturday — East Central at Northeast Lauderdale
Game 3* — 6 p.m., Sunday — Northeast Lauderdale at East Central
Note: Winner advances to play winner of Richland-Greene County in second round.
CLASS 2A
St. Patrick vs. Taylorsville
Game 1 — 7 p.m., Friday — St. Patrick at Taylorsville
Game 2 — 1 p.m., Saturday — Taylorsville at St. Patrick
Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — St. Patrick at Taylorsville
Note: Winner advances to play winner of Loyd Star-Pelahatchie.
CLASS 1A
Noxapater vs. Resurrection
Game 1 — 6 p.m., Thursday — Noxapater at Resurrection
Game 2 — 6 p.m., Friday — Resurrection at Noxapater
Game 3* — 6 p.m., Monday — Noxapater at Resurrection
Note: Winner advances to play winner of Vardaman-Mount Olive.
*Game 3 is played only if necessary
