Full schedule and results for the high school baseball playoffs in South Mississippi

The high school baseball playoffs get under way across South Mississippi beginning Thursday.

West Harrison and Gulfport are among the teams sitting out the first round with byes, but teams like defending Class 5A state champion Pearl River Central and Pascagoula will take field this week.

Here's a look at the full schedule for this week's games that will be updated with final scores:

CLASS 6A

Petal vs. Harrison Central

Game 1 — 7 p.m., Thursday — Petal at Harrison Central

Game 2 — 7 p.m., Friday — Harrison Central at Petal

Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — Petal at Harrison Central

Note: Winner plays St. Martin in second round.

Terry vs. Pascagoula

Game 1 — 6 p.m., Friday — Terry at Pascagoula

Game 2 — 6 p.m., Saturday — Pascagoula at Terry

Game 3* — 6 p.m., Monday — Terry at Pascagoula

Note: Winner plays Gulfport in second round.

Ocean Springs vs. Pearl

Game 1 — 6 p.m., Friday — Ocean Springs at Pearl

Game 2 — 6 p.m., Saturday — Pearl at Ocean Springs

Game 3* — 6 p.m., Monday — Ocean Springs at Pearl

Note: Winner plays Oak Grove in second round.

Biloxi vs. George County

Game 1 — 7 p.m., Friday — Biloxi at George County

Game 2 — 7 p.m., Saturday — George County at Biloxi

Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — Biloxi at George County

Note: Winner plays Brandon in second round.

CLASS 5A

Forest Hill vs. Pearl River Central

Game 1 — 4 p.m., Thursday — Forest Hill at Pearl River Central

Game 2 — 6 p.m., Thursday — Forest Hill at Pearl River Central

Game 3* — 6 p.m., Friday — Pearl River Central at Forest Hill

Note: Winner plays West Harrison in second round.

Stone High vs. South Jones

Game 1 — 6 p.m., Thursday — Stone High at South Jones

Game 2 — 6 p.m., Friday — South Jones at Stone High

Game 3* — 6 p.m., Monday — Stone High at South Jones

Note: Winner plays Natchez in second round.

Wayne County vs. Long Beach

Game 1 — 7 p.m., Friday — Wayne County at Long Beach

Game 2 — 7 p.m., Saturday — Long Beach at Wayne County

Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — Wayne County at Long Beach

Note: Winner plays Hattiesburg in the second round.

Pass Christian vs. West Lauderdale

Game 1 — 7 p.m., Friday — Pass Christian at West Lauderdale

Game 2 — 7 p.m., Saturday — West Lauderdale at Pass Christian

Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — Pass Christian at West Lauderdale

Note: Winner advances to play winner of Sumrall-Raymond in second round.

Mendenhall vs. Vancleave

Game 1 — 6:30 p.m., Friday — Mendenhall at Vancleave

Game 2 — 6:30 p.m., Saturday — Vancleave at Mendenhall

Game 3* — 6:30 p.m., Monday — Mendenhall at Vancleave

Note: Winner advances to play winner of Sumrall-Raymond in second round.

Poplarville vs. Florence

Game 1 — 6 p.m., Friday — Poplarville at Florence

Game 2 — 6 p.m., Saturday — Florence at Poplarville

Game 3* — 6 p.m., Monday — Poplarville at Florence

St. Stanislaus vs. Northeast Jones

Game 1 — 7 p.m., Friday — St. Stanislaus at Northeast Jones

Game 2 — 2 p.m., Saturday — Northeast Jones at St. Stanislaus

Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — St. Stanislaus at Northeast Jones

Note: Winner advances to play winner of Purvis-McComb in second round.

Northeast Lauderdale vs. East Central

Game 1 — 6 p.m., Friday — Northeast Lauderdale at East Central

Game 2 — 6 p.m., Saturday — East Central at Northeast Lauderdale

Game 3* — 6 p.m., Sunday — Northeast Lauderdale at East Central

Note: Winner advances to play winner of Richland-Greene County in second round.

CLASS 2A

St. Patrick vs. Taylorsville

Game 1 — 7 p.m., Friday — St. Patrick at Taylorsville

Game 2 — 1 p.m., Saturday — Taylorsville at St. Patrick

Game 3* — 7 p.m., Monday — St. Patrick at Taylorsville

Note: Winner advances to play winner of Loyd Star-Pelahatchie.

CLASS 1A

Noxapater vs. Resurrection

Game 1 — 6 p.m., Thursday — Noxapater at Resurrection

Game 2 — 6 p.m., Friday — Resurrection at Noxapater

Game 3* — 6 p.m., Monday — Noxapater at Resurrection

Note: Winner advances to play winner of Vardaman-Mount Olive.

*Game 3 is played only if necessary