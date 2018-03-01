Another Coast high school program is in search of a new football coach

The Bay High School football program is in search of a new leader.
Benji Foreman is no longer the Tigers’ head coach after serving in that role the last two seasons.
“We have decided as a school district to go in a different direction,” athletic director Vernon Powell said Thursday.
Foreman was 2-18 as the Bay High head coach and was coming off an 0-10 campaign.
Never miss a local story.
Powell said the decision to make the change was made in the last week and that it was finalized Wednesday.
Foreman was elevated from assistant to head coach in April of 2016 after serving for nine seasons as an assistant for the Tigers. He replaced head coach Jeff Hopgood, who stepped down to join the staff at Hancock.
Foreman first arrived on the Coast as an assistant at Long Beach at 2003, working there until he made the move to Bay High.
Powell said the school hopes to identify a new head coach who can lead a resurgence at Bay High, which hasn’t reached the playoffs since the Tigers finished 10-2 under Hopgood in 2012.
“We want to bring in somebody that’s very knowledgeable and that brings a lot of excitement to our program,” Powell said. “We need to draw our community out. Coach Foreman has given a lot to our school district. We just feel like it’s time to go and do something new.”
Bay High joins two other Coast schools that currently have football head coaching vacancies. Bobby Hall stepped down at Biloxi last week and Larry Dolan recently decided to leave his post at Pearl River Central.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments