Seven months after resignation, Chris Peterson reinstated as Gautier football coach

Seven months after the Pascagoula-Gautier School District announced his resignation, Chris Peterson is again the head football coach at Gautier High School.
Peterson was approved Monday by the school board to be reinstated as the Gators' football coach.
The school district announced in a press release on Dec. 2 that Peterson had resigned at Gautier, including a statement from superintendent Wayne Rodolfich wishing him well.
On Monday, the school district released another statement regarding Peterson:
“The Pascagoula-Gautier School District announces that coach Chris Peterson will be the head football coach for the Gautier varsity high school football team for the 2017-18 school year. The district wishes Coach Peterson, the staff and the team the best of luck and success.”
Peterson and school district officials declined to comment on the process that allowed Peterson to return to his position.
“I'm ready to get back to work right now,” Peterson said Monday.
Peterson has a 25-31 record in five years at Gautier following a 4-7 campaign in 2016. The Gators have been to the playoffs twice during Peterson's tenure.
Peterson has also served as head coach at Okolona and Mendenhall.
