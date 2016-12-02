High School Sports

December 2, 2016 11:58 AM

Head football coach resigns at Gautier

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

Gautier head football coach Chris Peterson has resigned his position, the Pascagoula-Gautier School District announced on Friday.

Peterson, who turned in his letter of resignation on Wednesday, leaves the school after five years on the job. The Gators finished 4-7 this season, missing out on the playoffs with a season-ending 37-31 loss in overtime to rival Pascagoula.

The Gators were 25-31 during Peterson's time as head coach. Gautier made the playoffs in 2013 and 2014 under Peterson.

“Coach Peterson is a fine individual, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” Pascagoula-Gautier Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich said in a press release.

Gautier hired Peterson in 2012 after he spent nine years as head coach at Mendenhall.

The Sun Herald will update this report when more information comes available.

Pascagoula wins wild one over Gautier

Pascagoula and Gautier needed overtime decide a dramatic Singing River Classic. Goula won 37-31.

Patrick Magee pmagee@sunherald.com
 

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Sports Guys: Austin Bolton will be the key to Poplarville win in 4A state final

View more video

Sports Videos