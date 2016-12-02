Head football coach resigns at Gautier

Gautier head football coach Chris Peterson has resigned his position, the Pascagoula-Gautier School District announced on Friday.
Peterson, who turned in his letter of resignation on Wednesday, leaves the school after five years on the job. The Gators finished 4-7 this season, missing out on the playoffs with a season-ending 37-31 loss in overtime to rival Pascagoula.
The Gators were 25-31 during Peterson's time as head coach. Gautier made the playoffs in 2013 and 2014 under Peterson.
“Coach Peterson is a fine individual, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” Pascagoula-Gautier Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich said in a press release.
Gautier hired Peterson in 2012 after he spent nine years as head coach at Mendenhall.
The Sun Herald will update this report when more information comes available.
