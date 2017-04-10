High School Sports

April 10, 2017 1:54 PM

Sun Herald Top 10: Time’s running out for playoff hopefuls

By Patrick Ochs, Patrick Magee and James Jones

Sun Herald

The regular seasons for high school baseball and softball are winding down.

Some regions look pretty locked up, like Gulfport’s top-ranked baseball team, which has a commanding 7-1 record in Region 8-6A.

Other regions, like Region 8-4A in softball, will go down to Friday night, when No. 5 Pass Christian hosts No. 4 East Central. The two teams clashed March 23, with new Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week Amber Funderburk one-hitting ECHS in a 2-1 decision.

Because both teams have a region loss, Friday is a winner-take-all matchup for the region crown.

“The game will come down to their first four hitters,” ECHS coach Kyle Long said. “It’ll come down to us containing them. I don’t know if we can stop them, but the last game we did a good job of limiting their damage. We’ll need to do that again.

“And then it’ll come down to getting the key hit.”

Baseball’s 8-4A may be one of the more jumbled regions on the Coast. Heading into the final week of region play, St. Stanislaus is 6-2, with both East Central and Vancleave entering the week at 5-3. Pass Christian and Bay are knotted at 4-4, with Moss Point at 0-8.

With SSC playing Bay, Pass Christian facing Vancleave, and East Central going head-to-head against Moss Point, there’s still plenty of jockeying for position left in 8-4A.

Here’s how the Coast’s baseball and softball teams are looking heading into the final weeks of the regular season:

Baseball

Region 8-6A

Standings: Gulfport (22-1, 7-1), Biloxi (15-7, 4-4), Harrison Central (12-11, 3-5), Hancock (5-16, 0-8)

Remaining region series: Hancock/Gulfport, Harrison Central/Biloxi

Region 7-6A

Standings: Ocean Springs (14-9, 6-2), St. Martin (14-8, 4-4), George County (14-9-1, 4-4), D’Iberville (11-11, 4-4)

Remaining region series: D’Iberville/George County, Ocean Springs/St. Martin

Region 8-5A

Standings: West Harrison (16-6, 5-1), Long Beach (14-8, 4-2), Pascagoula (10-13, 3-3), Gautier (3-15, 0-6)

Remaining region games: TUESDAY: West Harrison at Gautier, Pascagoula at Long Beach; THURSDAY: West Harrison at Pascagoula, Long Beach at Gautier; SATURDAY: Long Beach at West Harrison, Gautier at Pascagoula

Region 7-5A

Standings: Pearl River Central (18-6, 6-2), Hattiesburg (17-7, 6-2), Picayune (10-11, 3-5), Stone (9-11, 1-7)

Remaining region games: TUESDAY: Picayune at Pearl River Central, Stone at Hattiesburg

Region 8-4A

Standings: St. Stanislaus (12-8, 6-2), East Central (13-9, 5-3), Vancleave (14-8, 5-3), Pass Christian (10-13, 4-4), Bay (13-7, 4-4), Moss Point (2-19, 0-8)

Remaining region series: St. Stanislaus/Bay, Pass Christian/Vancleave, East Central/Moss Point

Region 7-4A

Standings: Sumrall (14-5, 7-1), Forrest County AHS (6-12, 5-3), Columbia (9-12, 5-3), Greene County (9-13, 3-5), Purvis (8-11, 2-6), Poplarville (8-13, 2-6)

Remaining region series: Poplarville/FCAHS, Greene County/Columbia, Sumrall/Purvis

Region 8-3A

Standings: Seminary (11-6, 6-0), West Marion (7-10, 4-2), St. Patrick (6-11, 3-2), Perry Central (6-14, 1-5), Tylertown (6-12, 1-6)

St. Patrick’s remaining games: MONDAY: Vs. Perry Central; TUESDAY: At West Marion; APRIL 17: Vs. Seminary

Region 8-1A

Standings: Resurrection (14-6, 5-1), Stringer (8-10, 5-1), Sacred Heart (4-13, 1-5), Lumberton (10-10, 1-5)

No remaining region games.

Softball

Region 8-6A

Standings: Harrison Central (19-3, 5-0), Hancock (8-8, 4-1), Gulfport (10-9, 1-4), Biloxi (3-18, 0-5)

Remaining region games: TUESDAY: Harrison Central at Hancock, Biloxi at Gulfport

Region 7-6A

Standings: Ocean Springs (19-2, 4-0), George County (14-8, 4-1), St. Martin (10-11, 1-3), D’Iberville (7-13, 0-5)

Remaining region games: TUESDAY: George County at Ocean Springs, St. Martin at D’Iberville; WEDNESDAY: St. Martin at Ocean Springs

Region 8-5A

Standings: West Harrison (16-7, 4-0), Long Beach (8-11, 3-1), Pascagoula (5-11-1, 1-3), Gautier (7-12-1, 0-4)

Remaining region games: TUESDAY: West Harrison at Pascagoula, Gautier at Long Beach; THURSDAY: West Harrison at Long Beach, Pascagoula at Gautier

Region 7-5A

Standings: Picayune (16-4-1, 5-0), Pearl River Central (15-6, 3-1), Stone (5-10, 0-3), Hattiesburg (N/A)

Remaining region games: TUESDAY: Picayune at Pearl River Central, Hattiesburg at Stone; THURSDAY: Stone at Pearl River Central

Region 8-4A

Standings: Pass Christian (13-3, 7-1), East Central (19-5, 7-1), Vancleave (10-14, 4-4), Bay (3-15, 3-4), Moss Point (4-13, 1-5), Forrest County AHS (3-11-1, 0-7)

Remaining region games: TUESDAY: Pass Christian at Bay; Moss Point at East Central; Vancleave at FCAHS; FRIDAY: East Central at Pass Christian; APRIL 18: Moss Point at Bay; APRIL 19: Bay at FCAHS

Region 7-4A

Standings: North Pike (11-4-1, 5-0), Purvis (8-4, 6-1), Poplarville (13-6, 4-2), Columbia (8-10-1, 3-5), Sumrall (5-11, 2-7), McComb (8-8, 0-5)

Poplarville’s remaining region games: THURSDAY: At North Pike; April 18: Vs. Sumrall ; APRIL 20: Doubleheader at McComb

Region 8-3A

Standings: St. Patrick (16-2, 6-0), Perry Central (10-4-1, 5-1), West Marion (5-6, 2-3), Seminary (3-13, 1-4), Collins (0-6, 0-6).

St. Patrick’s remaining region games: TURSDAY: At Perry Central

Region 8-2A

Standings: Taylorsville (11-5, 5-0), Our Lady Academy (13-5, 4-1), Richton (6-5, 2-2), Mize (10-9-1, 3-3), East Marion (6-11, 0-8)

OLA’s remaining region games: TUESDAY: Vs. Taylorsville; APRIL 18: At Taylorsville

Region 8-1A

Standings: Resurrection (11-6, 6-0), Stringer (5-15, 2-2), Sacred Heart (1-6, 1-3), Mount Olive (0-5, 0-4), Lumberton (0-7, 0-5)

No remaining region games

Sun Herald Baseball Top 10

Team (PTS)

Record

PVS

1. Gulfport (30)

22-1

1

2. West Harrison (27)

16-6

2

3. Ocean Springs (24)

14-9

3

4. Pearl River Central (21)

18-6

4

5. George County (15)

14-9-1

5

6. Biloxi (14)

15-7

T6

7. Long Beach (12)

14-8

T6

8. Vancleave (8)

14-8

8

9. St. Stanislaus (7)

12-8

NR

10. St. Martin (5)

14-8

9

Receiving votes: Bay (2; 13-7; NR)

Sun Herald Softball Top 10

Team (PTS)

Record

PVS

1. Harrison Central (30)

19-3

1

2. St. Patrick (27)

16-2

2

3. Ocean Springs (24)

19-2

3

4. East Central (21)

19-5

4

5. Picayune (15)

16-4-1

T5

6. Pearl River Central (14)

15-6

T5

T7. George County (10)

14-8

7

T7. Pass Christian (10)

13-3

T8

9. West Harrison (9)

16-7

10

10. Poplarville (5)

13-6

T8

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch Gulfport's 3-2 win at Harrison Central

View more video

Sports Videos