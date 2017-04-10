Pass Christian star honored for dominant performance

Pass Christian junior Amber Funderburk was dangerous in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate last week for the Lady Pirates.
For that performance, Funderburk is the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week.
On Tuesday, Funderburk struck out 11 and allowed a single hit in a 5-1 win over Vancleave. She was also 3-for-5 at the plate with a double.
In Thursday’s 12-1 win over Forrest County AHS, she struck out seven and allowed a single hit. At the plate, she was 3-for-4 with eight RBIs. She had a single, triple and a walk-off grand slam.
She also allowed three hits and struck out four in a 12-1 win over Moss Point on Friday.
Funderburk is batting .455 with three homers and 16 RBIs. As a pitcher, she is 11-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 14 appearances.
