St. Stanislaus TE Chase Rogers announces decision, closes recruitment

It stuck with Chase Rogers all day. He couldn’t shake the feeling. He just knew.
Fresh off his visit to Louisiana-Lafayette, everything seemed right. The school, the opportunity, the fit, everything.
Rogers originally wanted to wait until the end of the week to make his final recruiting decision, but that was easier said than done.
Monday evening Rogers made his decision official, calling coach Mark Hudspeth and committing to the Ragin’ Cajuns. He announced his decision Tuesday morning on Twitter.
“It was eating at me all day. I was been thinking about it a lot,” Rogers said. “Really, it set in when I woke up. I was thinking about it all day during school.”
It's official #GeauxCajuns #11/11 pic.twitter.com/R0RBTyhUxU— chase rogers (@ChaseARogers) January 24, 2017
The former Tennessee commit ultimately chose ULL — which now prefers to go by UL — over interest from Wake Forest, Tulane, Rutgers and others.
“I loved the place,” Rogers told the Sun Herald on Monday. “Just like I always said, they made me feel wanted and at home. Those are my two biggest things.”
Rogers said ULL’s trifecta of a nice indoor facility, early playing time and a wide-open offense were a perfect match.
Hudspeth was elated by the news.
“He said, ‘I promise you we’re going to get you the ball and I promise you you’re going to start in the fall. You heard it from me,’ ” Rogers recalled.
Rogers certainly had a rocky recruitment, but Monday’s decision made the journey worth all the headaches and worries.
“It feels awesome knowing it’s over with,” Rogers said. “I was stressing here at the end, but I found a really great fit. I love the town and get to play early.”
The ULL coaching staff left a huge impression on the St. Stanislaus tight end. New offensive coordinator Will Hall — who is the son of Biloxi coach Bobby Hall — made Rogers feel like they’ve known one another for “forever.” He also called Hudspeth a player’s coach.
“He’s an awesome guy,” Rogers said.
Hudspeth, Hall, Reed Stringer and Mitch Rodrigue are still expected to visit Rogers for an in-home visit Thursday.
Over four seasons, the 6-foot-4, 248-pound tight end proved to be a reliable pass catcher for the Rockachaws, recording 216 receptions for 3,729 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Rogers acknowledged he’ll need to improve on his blocking ability if he’s going to be an every down tight end early in his career.
Rogers joins fellow SSC commits Myles Brennan (LSU), Corbin Blanchard (Air Force) and Darius Pittman (Purdue).
