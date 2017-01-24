St. Stanislaus TE Chase Rogers announces decision, closes recruitment

2:02 Gulfport tops St. Martin in overtime thriller Pause

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia

1:56 Watch the movie trailer for 'Moonlight'

0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's