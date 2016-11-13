St. Stanislaus TE Chase Rogers reopens recruitment

Long-time Tennessee commit Chase Rogers has decided to re-open his recruitment.
The St. Stanislaus tight end posted his decision on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
The move comes on the heels of visiting Texas for the West Virginia game Saturday.
"I wanna thank Tennessee and the entire coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to learn more about the school and the program," Rogers tweeted. "At this time after talking with my family and coaches I believe it's in my best interest to de-commit from Tennessee and give myself an opportunity to evaluate other programs."
Even when Rogers committed to UT back in March he remained firm in visiting other schools and keeping his options open.
Rogers currently boasts offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Cal, Tulane, Wake Forest, among others.
The 6-foot-4, 248-pound athletic tight end just concluded a record-setting prep career.
Heading into Friday night's season-ending playoff loss at Mendenhall, Rogers had amassed 213 receptions for 3,706 yards and 44 touchdowns as the go-to receiver for LSU-bound quarterback Myles Brennan.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
