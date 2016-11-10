Coast quarterback reopens recruitment on eve of playoffs

The decision has been weighing on Cleveland Ford for some time now.
The Gulfport senior quarterback was excited back in August when he verbally committed to Alcorn State. The Braves, he said, viewed him as a versatile athlete who could make an impact on offense or defense.
Alcorn State was placed on probation by the NCAA in October, however, for the university’s failure to monitor its progress-toward-degree certification process. The school also vacated wins involving ineligible student athletes across the athletic department and paid a $5,000 fine. When the news broke in mid-October, Ford said he reached out to the program’s coaches but has yet to hear back.
“They have a lot going on up there; too much for me to handle at this point,” Ford told the Sun Herald Thursday night after announcing his decommitment on Twitter. “No one is willing to talk about it. ... I tried to hold out because of the playoffs but I just wanted to get it over with.”
Prior to committing, Ford also held offers to play quarterback at Jackson State and Georgetown. He said other schools have remained in contact with him and he hopes to fully weigh his options once the Admirals’ season is over.
Gulfport (6-5) opens its playoff run Friday night at Brandon (9-3), a team that was once considered the top team in the state by different Mississippi media.
“They have some real good athletes defensively,” Ford said. “They do a lot of things and are strong up front.
“We're going to have to play a complete and mistake free game.”
Ford has shown improvement as a passer this season for the Admirals, completing 52.2 percent of his passes for 1,698 yards and 11 touchdowns against four interceptions. He has also rushed for 369 yards and two scores.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments