Myles Brennan is now Mississippi’s career passing leader

All St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan needed Friday night was 125 yards.
He eclipsed that and more at D’Iberville’s Buddy Singleton Field to become Mississippi’s career passing leader.
Brennan threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.
Brennan, a LSU football commit, passed former Rockachaw Dylan Favre, who threw for 12,559 yards during his prep career.
Entering Friday’s game, Brennan had thrown for 12,435 yards during his SSC career.
To get to this point, Brennan threw for 111 yards in a single game as a freshman, 5,797 yards as a sophomore and 5,248 yards as a junior.
This season, Brennan had passed for 1,279 yards through four games.
He passed for 430 at Biloxi, 248 against St. Paul’s, 354 against Long Beach and then 247 last week at Brother Martin in New Orleans.
According to the Clarion-Ledger’s records, which were last updated in 2014 and didn’t include Oxford’s Jack Abraham (12,021 yards from 2012-15), the rest of Mississippi’s leaderboard includes: North Panola’s Clifton Davis III (9,309; 1988-91), Shannon’s Romaro Miller (9,070; 1993-96) and Brookhaven Academy’s Chandler Rogers (8,800; 2007-10).
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
