Myles Brennan sets state record in leading St. Stanislaus over D’Iberville

Myles Brennan wasted little time making history on Friday.
The St. Stanislaus quarterback threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as the No. 2 Rockachaws cruised past No. 5 D’Iberville 40-14 at Buddy Singleton Field.
The game was called with 1:03 remaining in third quarter.
The impressive first half pushed Brennan past former Rockachaw Dylan Favre, who was Mississippi’s career passing leader with 12,559 yards.
Brennan needed just 125 yards in the game to pass Favre.
In the first half, Brennan threw a 68-yard touchdown to Corbin Blanchard, a 14-yard touchdown to Chase Rogers and 2- and 13-yard touchdown passes to Darius Pittman. Andrew Trapani also rushed for a 2-yard score.
Brennan connected with Trapani for a 10-yard touchdown on SSC’s first drive of the third quarter before a 30-minute lightning delay.
D’Iberville (2-2) scored on a 4-yard run by Micah Booker in the second quarter and 14-yard run by Kahlil McCray in the third quarter.
St. Stanislaus (4-1) has a bye week before opening Region 8-4A play at Vancleave on Sept. 30. D’Iberville hosts rival Biloxi next week.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments