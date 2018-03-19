Here’s all you need to know about the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak

Can Miguel Angel Jimenez make it three straight tournament championships at Fallen Oak?
That’s the question everyone is asking with the Rapiscan Systems Classic set to get under way Friday on the Saucier course considered among the favorites for PGA Tour Champions competitors.
This marks the first year of Rapiscan Systems serving as the title sponsor after it was previously called the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
It may have a new name, but many of the same golfing legends will be on the course this weekend.
Five of the six other previous champions are in the field — Michael Allen, Fred Couples, David Frost, Jeff Maggert and Tom Lehman. The only prior champion that won’t be competing is David Eger, who won the first tournament in 2010.
While the cigar-smoking Jimenez continues to play at high level, Fallen Oak has been far and away his most favorable course in recent years. His last win outside the state of Mississippi was the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii on Jan. 25, 2015, on the PGA Tour Champions.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event:
Tickets: The Rapiscan Systems Classic announced last week that all Good-Any-Day Grounds tickets are free, courtesy of Coca-Cola. Additional hospitality and upgraded tickets are available for purchase on line at rapiscansystemsclassic.com.
TV: Friday’s first round will be shown 9:30-11:30 p.m. on The Golf Channel on a tape delay. Saturday’s second round will run live from 4-6 p.m. on The Golf Channel, which will also show the final round from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Purse: The winner of the tournament will receive $240,000 and there will be $1.6 million total given out to competitors.
What is Rapiscan Sytems?: The company is in a three-year agreement to serve as the event’s title sponsor. Since 1993, Rapiscan Systems has provided security systems for government agencies and private security operations around the world. The company owns and operates a manufacturing plant in Ocean Springs.
Fallen Oak location: 24400 Highway 15, Saucier.
Rapiscan Systems Classic schedule
Thursday
▪ The Rapiscan Systems Pro-Am will begin at 7 a.m. with grounds open to the public at 7 a.m.
Friday
▪ First Responder Appreciation Day presented by Ingalls Shipbuilding.
▪ Tournament grounds are open to general public at 9 a.m.
▪ Opening ceremony will begin at 9:40 a.m. on the No. 1 tee.
▪ First round action begins at 10 a.m.
Saturday
▪ Family Day presented by Chevron
▪ Tournament grounds open at 10 a.m.
▪ Second round action begins at 11 a.m.
Sunday
▪ Rapiscan Systems Military Appreciation Day
▪ Tournament grounds open to general public at 10 a.m.
▪ Awards presentation following conclusion of play on 18th green.
Tournament field
Allen, Michael
Ames, Stephen
Andrade, Billy
Armour III, Tommy
Austin, Woody
Blake, Jay Don
Bradley, Michael
Broadhurst, Paul
Brooks, Mark
Browne, Olin
Bryant, Bart
Byrum, Tom
Calcavecchia, Mark
Cochran, Russ
Couples, Fred
Day, Glen
Dunlap, Scott
Durant, Joe
Flesch, Steve
Forsman, Dan
Franco, Carlos
Frost, David
Funk, Fred
Gallagher, Jr., Jim
Garwood, Doug
Goodes, Mike
Hamilton, Todd
Henninger, Brian
Horgan III, P.H.
Huston, John
Janzen, Lee
Jiménez, Miguel Angel
Jobe, Brandt
Jones, Kent
Kelly, Jerry
Langer, Bernhard
Lehman, Tom
Lowery, Steve
Maggert, Jeff
Mayfair, Billy
McCarron, Scott
McKenzie, David
Mediate, Rocco
Mize, Larry
Montgomerie, Colin
Nelson, Larry
O’Meara, Mark
Parel, Scott
Parnevik, Jesper
Pate, Steve
Pavin, Corey
Pernice Jr., Tom
Petrovic, Tim
Quinn, Fran
Sauers, Gene
Short, Jr., Wes
Sindelar, Joey
Singh, Vijay
Sluman, Jeff
Smith, Jerry
Spittle, Rod
Stricker, Steve
Sutherland, Kevin
Tanigawa, Ken
Thorpe, Jim
Toledo, Esteban
Tolles, Tommy
Triplett, Kirk
Tway, Bob
Verplank, Scott
Waite, Grant
Waldorf, Duffy
Wood, Willie
Woosnam, Ian
