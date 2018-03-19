Miguel Angel Jimenez tees off during the first round of the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic on March 31, 2017, at Fallen Oak.
Golf

Here’s all you need to know about the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

March 19, 2018 03:49 PM

Can Miguel Angel Jimenez make it three straight tournament championships at Fallen Oak?

That’s the question everyone is asking with the Rapiscan Systems Classic set to get under way Friday on the Saucier course considered among the favorites for PGA Tour Champions competitors.

This marks the first year of Rapiscan Systems serving as the title sponsor after it was previously called the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

It may have a new name, but many of the same golfing legends will be on the course this weekend.

Five of the six other previous champions are in the field — Michael Allen, Fred Couples, David Frost, Jeff Maggert and Tom Lehman. The only prior champion that won’t be competing is David Eger, who won the first tournament in 2010.

While the cigar-smoking Jimenez continues to play at high level, Fallen Oak has been far and away his most favorable course in recent years. His last win outside the state of Mississippi was the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii on Jan. 25, 2015, on the PGA Tour Champions.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event:

Tickets: The Rapiscan Systems Classic announced last week that all Good-Any-Day Grounds tickets are free, courtesy of Coca-Cola. Additional hospitality and upgraded tickets are available for purchase on line at rapiscansystemsclassic.com.

TV: Friday’s first round will be shown 9:30-11:30 p.m. on The Golf Channel on a tape delay. Saturday’s second round will run live from 4-6 p.m. on The Golf Channel, which will also show the final round from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Purse: The winner of the tournament will receive $240,000 and there will be $1.6 million total given out to competitors.

What is Rapiscan Sytems?: The company is in a three-year agreement to serve as the event’s title sponsor. Since 1993, Rapiscan Systems has provided security systems for government agencies and private security operations around the world. The company owns and operates a manufacturing plant in Ocean Springs.

Fallen Oak location: 24400 Highway 15, Saucier.

Rapiscan Systems Classic schedule

Thursday

▪  The Rapiscan Systems Pro-Am will begin at 7 a.m. with grounds open to the public at 7 a.m.

Friday

▪  First Responder Appreciation Day presented by Ingalls Shipbuilding.

▪  Tournament grounds are open to general public at 9 a.m.

▪  Opening ceremony will begin at 9:40 a.m. on the No. 1 tee.

▪  First round action begins at 10 a.m.

Saturday

▪  Family Day presented by Chevron

▪  Tournament grounds open at 10 a.m.

▪  Second round action begins at 11 a.m.

Sunday

▪  Rapiscan Systems Military Appreciation Day

▪  Tournament grounds open to general public at 10 a.m.

▪  Awards presentation following conclusion of play on 18th green.

Tournament field

Allen, Michael

Ames, Stephen

Andrade, Billy

Armour III, Tommy

Austin, Woody

Blake, Jay Don

Bradley, Michael

Broadhurst, Paul

Brooks, Mark

Browne, Olin

Bryant, Bart

Byrum, Tom

Calcavecchia, Mark

Cochran, Russ

Couples, Fred

Day, Glen

Dunlap, Scott

Durant, Joe

Flesch, Steve

Forsman, Dan

Franco, Carlos

Frost, David

Funk, Fred

Gallagher, Jr., Jim

Garwood, Doug

Goodes, Mike

Hamilton, Todd

Henninger, Brian

Horgan III, P.H.

Huston, John

Janzen, Lee

Jiménez, Miguel Angel

Jobe, Brandt

Jones, Kent

Kelly, Jerry

Langer, Bernhard

Lehman, Tom

Lowery, Steve

Maggert, Jeff

Mayfair, Billy

McCarron, Scott

McKenzie, David

Mediate, Rocco

Mize, Larry

Montgomerie, Colin

Nelson, Larry

O’Meara, Mark

Parel, Scott

Parnevik, Jesper

Pate, Steve

Pavin, Corey

Pernice Jr., Tom

Petrovic, Tim

Quinn, Fran

Sauers, Gene

Short, Jr., Wes

Sindelar, Joey

Singh, Vijay

Sluman, Jeff

Smith, Jerry

Spittle, Rod

Stricker, Steve

Sutherland, Kevin

Tanigawa, Ken

Thorpe, Jim

Toledo, Esteban

Tolles, Tommy

Triplett, Kirk

Tway, Bob

Verplank, Scott

Waite, Grant

Waldorf, Duffy

Wood, Willie

Woosnam, Ian

