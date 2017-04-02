Drama at Fallen Oak: Playoff decides Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic

Miguel Angel Jimenez rolled his eyes and tugged his shirt just above his heart as he talked with media following his roller-coaster win Sunday at Fallen Oak.
He held the trophy high for the second consecutive year at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, but this one didn't come easy. The Spaniard had to overcome an uncharacteristic collapse on the 18th hole to retain his title.
"I'm happy to defend it the way I defend it, yeah. I had some emotions out there, no?," Jimenez said with a shy grin and a roll of the eyes.
Jimenez made a mess of it on No. 18 from the start, but he was a short putt away from preserving his one-stroke lead with a bogey. Instead, he missed to the left of the hole for a double-bogey, placing him in a tie with Gene Sauers at 13-under at the end of 18 holes.
"It's a pity enough to play all day so good, no?," Jimenez said.
The two men entered a sudden-death playoff that began on the 18th tee.
Jimenez didn't let his second chance at No. 18 go to waste.
"I hit a beautiful driver, beautiful 7-iron for 150 meters and just holed a 3-meter putt for birdie," Jimenez said.
Sauers fell short in the playoff when his second shot landed in the bunker just short of the green.
Sauers set a course and tournament record on Saturday with a 63 and he followed that up with a 71 on Sunday. He had six birdies and and three bogeys, including a crucial one on No. 17.
"I know I was going up the hill and I thought it was going to come back hard right and it never did," Sauers said of his bogey on No. 17. "I just didn't play enough break, just an awful putt. Hit a good second putt and it veered off to the right. So, you know, live and learn."
Jimenez will receive $240,000 for winning the tournament.
