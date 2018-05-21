Myles Brennan's father opens up about LSU's crowded QB competition

The quarterback position at LSU is eternally under the microscope. Any news of changes stokes the fan base and sets message boards and social media ablaze.
That was never more obvious than the past couple weeks when it became public the Tigers were pursuing a graduate transfer quarterback from Ohio State.
Weighing his options between Cincinnati and LSU, among other destinations, Joe Burrow announced his intention to don the purple and gold this fall on Twitter, simply saying: "Excited to be playing in Death Valley next season. Ready to get to work."
LSU made the news official Monday, announcing Burrow had signed with the Tigers.
Once considered the favorite to replace the graduated Danny Etling, former St. Stanislaus star and Elite 11 quarterback Myles Brennan now finds himself in an even more crowded QB room that also features redshirt quarterback Lowell Narcisse and junior Justin McMillan.
Brennan's father, Owen, spoke to the Sun Herald about Monday's news.
The former Rockachaw has already experienced drastic changes since initially committing to LSU, with Les Miles being replaced by Ed Orgeron and then his offensive coordinator Matt Canada giving way to Steve Ensminger. Just another day in the SEC, perhaps.
Regardless of the changes, Owen said his son "is good with where he is."
"I try not to read social media but with these developments and the quarterback coming in, some people are losing their minds,” he said. “I want people to know that emotionally it has not affected Myles at all.
"... He's going to compete and feels very comfortable with where his position is right now.”
According to 247Sports.com, Burrow was a four-star recruit out of high school but never saw significant playing time at Ohio State. After redshirting in 2015, he was the primary backup the last two seasons and leaves the Buckeyes after having completed 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards and a TD.
By comparison, Brennan saw spot duty for LSU against BYU, Chattanooga, Syracuse, Troy, Alabama and Texas A&M. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown. He also threw two interceptions.
"Here's what I think: I think Joe Burrow has three years and 15 pounds on Myles. That's it," Owen said. "I don't think he has a huge upper hand."
Owen is partial to his son, but he said he's not worried about Myles' spot on the depth chart.
"I think he's in a very, very good position to compete for the starting job. I really do," he said. "That's just my opinion. If I thought the opposite, if they were bringing in Tom Brady or something, I'd say, 'hey, Myles, look ...' But I don't see him in that position."
Owen said he expects the four quarterbacks to enter into a "battle" to come out on top and believes they'll be given a fair shake.
"Short of somebody telling him they guarantee he'll be the starting quarterback, he's going to be in a battle. I can tell you that," he said. "I have the utmost trust in Steve Ensminger and I have more than enough trust and belief in (coach Ed) Orgeron. I think it will be a fair battle.
"They're going to play the best quarterback."
With LSU on break, Owen said Brennan is "fishing 24 hours a day right now" to recharge his battery before returning to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, June 1.
"He's just refueling," Owen said. "But he's ready to go back."
Comments