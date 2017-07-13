Former Ohio State QB Torrance Gibson enrolls at MGCCC

Former Ohio State quarterback Torrance Gibson is back in the fold at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
The South Mississippi JUCO program announced Gibson’s addition Thursday morning. It was the latest announcement in an intriguing on-again, off-again relationship with the former prep All-American.
MGCCC originally announced the addition of Gibson back in December, but the standout athlete later announced his intention to transfer to Cincinnati.
Gibson, who had moved to receiver at OSU before being suspended, was expected to redshirt with the Bearcats.
And now Gibson is in Perkinston, where he will compete with former Resurrection standout Larry Sisson at QB.
“I just want to win,” he said in a school release. “I want to learn. It’s a chance for a brand new start, to start from the bottom.”
According to the release, MGCCC has already started its summer conditioning program and Gibson, who redshirted at OSU in 2015, is expected to graduate in December.
“We are looking forward to having Torrance join our football program,” MGCCC coach Chad Huff said in a December press release. “We are confident in his abilities on the field and his character off the field, and we expect him to contribute to our team and the Gulf Coast community.”
247Sports’ composite rankings rated the Plantation, Florida native as the country’s sixth-best athlete and No. 75 overall recruit in the 2015 signing class.
Gibson redshirted at OSU in 2015. A preseason suspension by the school, one coach Urban Meyer said he disagreed with, kept Gibson off the field last season.
During Gibson’s prep days at American Heritage, he led his school to consecutive Class 5A state championships. He threw for 1,815 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 980 in 2014, capping a high school career that included more than 4,000 yards passing, 2,275 yards rushing and 72 total touchdowns.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
