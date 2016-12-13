Gulf Coast lands another All-American in Ohio State’s Torrance Gibson

Gulf Coast signed its second former Under Armour All-American in as many weeks Tuesday when the school announced the addition of Torrance Gibson.
FOOTBALL | Another LOI in the #MGCCC inbox. Welcome, @quick_tg6. pic.twitter.com/ySZDVPUBm5— MGCCC Athletics (@MGCCCathletics) December 13, 2016
The former prep standout from Plantation, Florida, redshirted in 2015 while he transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver at Ohio State. A preseason suspension by the university — one coach Urban Meyer said he disagreed with — kept Gibson off the field in 2016.
By 247Sports’ composite rankings, Gibson was rated as the nation’s sixth-best athlete and the 75th overall recruit in the 2015 signing class.
“We are looking forward to having Torrance join our football program,” MGCCC coach Chad Huff said in a press release. “We are confident in his abilities on the field and his character off the field, and we expect him to contribute to our team and the Gulf Coast community.”
While the Buckeyes planned to make the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Gibson a wide receiver, Gulf Coast announced him as a quarterback.
During his prep days as a quarterback at American Heritage, Gibson led his school to consecutive Class 5A state championships. He threw for 1,815 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 980 in 2014, capping a high school career that included more than 4,000 yards passing, 2,275 yards rushing and 72 total touchdowns.
Confusion
Shortly after Gulf Coast announced the signing, Gibson told Landof10.com nothing is final — despite his LOI showing up on the NJCAA’s website.
“I don’t know if I will be back at Ohio State,” he told the site. “It’s not 100 percent. But that (tweet) is false information.”
Gibson later clarified: “We are having a little problem. My mom doesn’t want me to go to JUCO because she thinks I can play Division I.”
Signing with Gulf Coast wouldn’t preclude Gibson from still transferring directly to a DI program. However, should he choose to go the JUCO route, he’ll be in Perkinston.
Good start
If Gibson arrives in Perkinston, he’ll join a talented group of newcomers that already includes Miami signee and former Under Armour All-American Sam Bruce. Former Auburn signee Daquan Newkirk is also on campus in Perkinston after sitting out the 2016 season and is expected to play next season.
Patrick Ochs:
