South Mississippi waking up to street flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy

Rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy already has caused enough road flooding to block off parts of US 90 and South Mississippi wakes up on Wednesday.
Rain bands associated with Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to move across South Mississippi through Thursday, causing flooding in low-lying areas and flash flooding. The National Weather Service in New Orleans is forecasting 3 to 6 inches of rain for the Mississippi Coast on Wednesday.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation tweeted out that there is flooding on Mississippi 604 between Mississippi 607 and US 90 in Hancock County. Avoid the area if possible.
Gulfport Police have US 90 blocked off at the Long Beach-Gulfport line because of flooding. Detours are going around west of Island View Casino. Motorists should plan an alternate route.
Gulfport Police spokesman Josh Bromen tweeted out that several roads are under water:
Broad Avenue at US 90, Camp Avenue at US 90, Fournier Avenue at US 90, 42nd Avenue at US 90, 15th Street from 32nd Avenue to 34th Avenue, Pass Road at 42nd Avenue, 20th Street at Fournier Avenue and Finley Street to US 90 are all seeing high water, Bromen said. Use an alternate route.
The storm is moving northwest at 8 mph early Wednesday morning with a track that has it making landfall on the Louisiana-Texas border on Wednesday evening.
Winds are 15 to 25 mph with gusts moving up to 35 mph in South Mississippi.
A tornado warning was issued from 5 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after what appeared to be a waterspout moved over land.
