Tropical Storm Cindy brings street flooding to Hancock County

Although Tropical Storm Cindy is not expected to make landfall until Wednesday afternoon, the storm system continues to hammer the Mississippi Coast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans reports the storm will continue to bring sporadic heavy rains, as well as the the threat of some tornadoes.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Harrison and western Hancock counties. The NWS reported a rotation around 5:45 a.m. No damage was reported.
“We have not had any confirmation of the tornado,” said NWS meteorologist Alek Kratumann.
The chance for tornadoes, Krautmann said, will continue for the next couple of days, especially as Cindy makes landfall in western Louisiana on Wednesday.
But the biggest threat to the Cast, he said, is flooding. The three coastal counties — Harrison, Hancock and Jackson — remain under a flash flood watch until Thursday evening.
Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brain Adam said flooding continues to be a problem in Hancock County.
“The Bay-Waveland tide gauge was at 4.82 above normal,” Adam said. “The approximate number of streets that was flooded was 355 streets.”
The flooded areas include:
- Everest west side of Highway 603 — 11 streets
- Lagan Street east stide of Highway 603 —37 streets
- Central Avenue east side of Highway 603 — 76 streets
- Avenue B east side of Highway 603 — 21 streets
- Chapman Road eastside of Highway 603 — 30 streets
- Jordan River Drive — 17 streets
- Avenue B west side of Highway 603 — 19 streets
- Road 556 on west side of Highway 603 — nine streets
- Pearlington — 12 streets
- Kiln-Waveland Cut-Off — 10 streets
- Central Avenue west side of Highway 603 — one street
- Nile Street on west side of Highway — five streets
- Whitney on west side of Highway 603 — six streets
- Union off of River Drive — 10 streets
- Semeru off of Highway 603 — four streets
- Whitney Street of fo of Highway 603 — six streets
- Jordan River Drive —16 streets
- Heron Bay Road — 29 streets
- Harbor Drive — 20 streets
- Bayside Park — 25 streets
- Cardinal off of Harbor Drive — 11 streets
- Jordan River Shores —16 streets
- Silver Creek Acres — four streets
- Texas Flatt Flat Road — four streets
